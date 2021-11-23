$ 1,000 to unlock all Season 1 items? It is controversy

The Halo Infinite Multiplayer dataminers claim to have tracked down all the unlockable packages in Season 1 of the 343 Industries blockbuster shooter. If true, the advance should suggest an outlay of more than $ 1,000 for those who want to unlock all the bundles.

To raise the alarm are the same dataminers who have tracked down these files hidden in the folds of the Halo Infinite Multiplayer code and, in concert, the users of the Reddit forum who are drawing on these important advances to start a discussion that, seen the subject matter is quite heated. Starting from the prices of the items currently available in the Halo Infinite Beta store, a redditor calculated the possible price of the 88 customization packages discovered by the data miner, calculating the actual value based on that of the customizations already known.

Following the redditor’s reasoning, those who want to equip themselves with all the accessories, emotes, modifiers of the appearance of the armor and the customizations of the equipment of Season 1 should prepare to shell out a total of $ 1,035, corresponding to approximately 921 euros at the current exchange rate. Clearly on Reddit there is no lack of controversy and criticism from those who believe this figure is absolutely disproportionate and there are those who ask 343 to better redistribute the objects in the bundles so as to amortize costs.

Regardless of the veracity of the discoveries made by the data miner and the scrupulousness adopted by the redditor in reconstructing the possible prices of the Season 1 premium packages, it is good to remember that the Halo Infinite Multiplayer is still in Beta and which, as such, is to be considered by its very definition as a preliminary version and subject to even profound changes. The 343 team, on the other hand, has already made the first changes to the Halo Infinite Battle Pass, demonstrating their willingness to reconsider even the most direct aspects of the Seasons progression system.