$1,000 worth of Shiba Inu! SHIB SHIBUSD Was it a mistake to invest in Shiba Inu? We tell you where to buy Shiba Inu Coin

The laws of supply and demand are rarely broken. When the supply of something decreases and demand levels at least stay the same as before, the price of that asset will rise. And if the drop in supply is considerable, the price will rise much more. Shiba Inu investors hope that the laws of supply and demand will work in their favor greatly in the future. A long-awaited mechanism to support digital token burning is on the way.

Real-time chart of Shiba Inu SHIBUSD cryptocurrency quotes over a one-week time frame

Let’s assume that 111 billion Shiba Inu tokens can be withdrawn from circulation annually once the recording portal, Shibarium and ShibaSwap 2.0 are launched. What would it take for a Shiba Inu to reach the expected price of $0.01? There are around 549 billion Shiba Inu tokens currently in circulation. The market cap of the cryptocurrency is close to $13.6 billion.

It is true that there is a big catch with Shiba Inu projections.

They assume that the demand will remain the same as it is now and that the Shiba Inu market capitalization does not change along the way. That is a highly unlikely scenario if the price of the meme coin skyrocketed dramatically. However, this can go both ways. According to recent data, the demand for Shiba Inu is declining with fewer people owning cryptocurrency. Lower demand may offset, at least in part, some of the gains from burning.

There is also a big question about how many tokens will actually be burned.

Last month there was a burn of 90% of the Shiba Inu tokens that were not on the table. Shiba Inu will probably not reach 0.01 dollars. However, further burning should increase the price of the token to some extent.