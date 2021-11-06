Tech

10,000 horses to kill: shock in Australia

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

SYDNEY (Australia) – On 2 November, the Australian state government of New Wales accepted a request from a group of experts from the Australian Academy of Sciences regarding the draft horse management law. The purpose of this law is to slaughter a total of ten thousand wild equines which are located in the National Park of Kosciuszko, of the nearly 15 thousand registered. Data that contrasts with those provided by the official website of the National Parks of the Australian Alps, which places the total number of this type of animals in the entire country at about 25 thousand.

The law plan

The intention of the bill is to divide the National Park into three parts, one of which would contain three thousand horses, so that the rest is sacrificed. This is the main reason for the decision to suppress this number of wild horses. A proposal that, in the opinion of the researchers, is considered insufficient.

The answer of the researchers

Through an official statement the researchers ask to reduce the number “well below three thousand” for these animals to protect: Australian plants, animals and ecosystems, alluding to both the Kosciuszko National Park and other national parks that suffer from it. The counter-answer of the experts came from the professor John Shine who asked the Minister of the Environment Matt Kean to listen to the science to protect national parks from damage caused by these herbivorous animals.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

AirPods and Apple accessories on offer on Amazon up to 49%

7 days ago

MediaWorld is in a hurry and launches the first Black Friday offers

5 days ago

update 0.91 available, complete patch notes of the November 5th update – Nerd4.life

2 days ago

there is the teardown of iFixit, bad news on repairability – Nerd4.life

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button