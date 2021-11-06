10,000 horses to kill: shock in Australia

SYDNEY (Australia) – On 2 November, the Australian state government of New Wales accepted a request from a group of experts from the Australian Academy of Sciences regarding the draft horse management law. The purpose of this law is to slaughter a total of ten thousand wild equines which are located in the National Park of Kosciuszko , of the nearly 15 thousand registered. Data that contrasts with those provided by the official website of the National Parks of the Australian Alps, which places the total number of this type of animals in the entire country at about 25 thousand.

The law plan

The intention of the bill is to divide the National Park into three parts, one of which would contain three thousand horses, so that the rest is sacrificed. This is the main reason for the decision to suppress this number of wild horses. A proposal that, in the opinion of the researchers, is considered insufficient.

The answer of the researchers

Through an official statement the researchers ask to reduce the number “well below three thousand” for these animals to protect: Australian plants, animals and ecosystems, alluding to both the Kosciuszko National Park and other national parks that suffer from it. The counter-answer of the experts came from the professor John Shine who asked the Minister of the Environment Matt Kean to listen to the science to protect national parks from damage caused by these herbivorous animals.