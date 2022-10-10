100,000 sales for “Happier Than Ever” in France, certified platinum

Photo credit: Kelia Anne MacCluskey

In early 2021, Billie Eilish found herself at a turning point. How to give birth to a second album, after the gigantic success of its predecessor? Because since its release in March 2019, the album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” made Billie Eilish a huge global star. Led by the hits “Bad Guy” or “When The Party’s Over”, the album has sold more than 8 million copies worldwide according to his Polydor label and earned him a shower of awards including five Grammy Awards. The pressure was therefore at its height when on July 30, 2021 his second album “Happier Than Ever” was released. More mature musically and thematically, the Californian artist, always accompanied by his brother Finneas, takes stock of his (young) life and the imposing success which can often prove to be heavy.

Billie Eilish, platinum blonde

This album had a certain therapeutic effect. Much more than the previous confesses Billie Eilish for Tlramathen lost in the middle of the media whirlwind: Even though I designed it again with my brother Finneas, I really found myself alone, facing myself. Deprived of any distraction and any professional commitment because of the pandemic, I was able to measure everything I have experienced and gone through for two years. And say things I never said or even understood . And the critical and public success was again there since the album “Happier Than Ever” was number one in 24 countries including France (14,600 sales in one week) and today has more than 3.4 million worldwide sales according to Polydor.

Supported by a major world tour, the album “Happier Than Ever” is now taking a step forward in France. A year after its release, it was certified platinum by SNEP for more than 100,000 copies sold, including streaming. Proof that the young Billie Eilish has succeeded in establishing herself in France, a market that is nevertheless reputed to be difficult for international artists. A nice success even if it remains a little behind its predecessor, more than 200,000 copies have been sold in France. Ditto on the side of the singles: if the first extracts “Your Power” or “NDA” did not have the effect of a “Bad Guy”, it is indeed the very rock title track “Happier Than Ever ” which was the hit of the album. It currently has 738 million listens on Spotify. Notice to fans: while she recently released the songs “TV” and “The 30th” by surprise, Billie Eilish is currently working on a third album. I think we have a lot to say she notably declared at the end of December.

