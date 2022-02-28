100W of power and the best of Qualcomm for the latest Honor

All the features, specifications and prices of the new high-end Honor. Only the most powerful model will arrive in Spain.

Honor has just presented its two new smartphones, the Honor Magic 4 and Honor Magic 4 Pro. The high-end of the Chinese manufacturer is renewed with curved screens, huge rear modules for cameras and the most powerful chip manufactured by Qualcomm.

we already know all its characteristics and pricesAlso its availability. Only the most powerful model, the Honor Magic 4 Pro, will have a place in the Spanish market. we tell you everything you need to know about the new high-end Honor.

Honor Magic 4 and Magic 4 Pro, all the information

Features sheet Specifications Honor Magic 4 Honor Magic 4 Pro Dimensions 74.7mm X 163.6mm X 9.1mm 74.7mm X 163.6mm X 9.1mm Screen 6.81-inch OLED Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz 6.81-inch OLED Full HD + resolution and dynamic 120 Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8GB 8GB OS Magic UI 6.0 on Android 12 Magic UI 6.0 on Android 12 Storage 256GB 256GB cameras 50 MP main + 50 MP wide angle + 8 MP telephoto 50 MP main + 50 MP wide angle + 64 MP telephoto + TOF sensor Battery 4,800 mAh and 66W fast charge 4,600 mAh and 100W fast charge Others 5G, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C 5G, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C starting price Determined From 1099 euros

In both cases we find 6.81-inch curved OLED panels with 120 Hz refresh rate, although only in the Pro model does this screen come to curve in its 4 corners. They also enjoy certifications such as HDR10+ and IMAX ENHANCEDwhich ensure great image quality.

Inside the new Honor rests the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the most powerful chip developed by the North American firm. It will most likely be the king of the high-end during this 2022, until it has to do battle with Apple’s new A16 Bionic. Honor mobiles arrive in a single version, with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The back of these Honor is marked by an immense circular module which houses its cameras, very similar to what we saw in the Huawei Mate40 Pro, a not too distant brother. We come across 50-megapixel main sensors, also wide-angle sensors that reach the same resolution.

The triple camera of the more modest brother ends with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, while the superior version incorporates a 64-megapixel telephoto lens and a TOF sensor that will measure the depth of the scenes.

Its fast charging technology is impressive, while the Honor Magic 4 incorporates a 4,800 mAh battery and a 66W chargethe Pro model reaches a power of 100W. In this case it stays at 4,600 mAh, but such a fast charge more than makes up for it. Of course we talk about 5G devices.

Price and availability

The only model that will arrive in Spain will be the Honor Magic 4 Prowhich will have a starting price of 1,099 euros in its only version, with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It will be available in mid-May.

Honor also presents a smartwatch and headphones

The Asian firm has also presented a smart watch, the Honor Watch GS 3and its new wireless headphones, the Honor Earbuds 3 Pro. The new Chinese smartwatch arrives with a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen and 466×466 resolution, heart rate sensor, 100 different sports modes and water resistance, among other features. We do not know many details, nor prices or availability.

The Honor Earbuds 3 Proon the other hand, have a design that is very reminiscent of the AirPods Pro. They promise high-quality sound, 6 hours of playback without interruptions and a charge that allows you to recover 65% of the battery in just 10 minutes. Again, no details about its release are known.

Related topics: Honor

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!