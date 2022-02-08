$ 101 million in Bitcoin losses discovered in 2021

Tesla revealed that from his holdings in Bitcoin in the year 2021 it lost about 101 million dollars in write-downs. This figure emerged from the document that the Palo Alto company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The value of Bitcoin purchased last year by the company, famous for the production of electric cars, was equal to 1.5 billion dollars.

This news is not surprising, given the sharp change in the share price Bitcoin recorded in 2021. Teslaas could be evident, he lost in devaluation. The aforementioned deposit speaks of $ 101 million in write-downs. Nonetheless, the $ 128 million gain from the sale of bitcoin is also mentioned.

A news that has not echoed in the world of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, as well as Ethereum and most other digital assets, continues its rally without suffering any resistance, at least for now. Currently, in the past 24 hours, its price has soared to $ 44,533, marking a + 4.39% at the time of writing.

Here is what he wrote Tesla on the document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding fiscal year 2021:

In the year ended December 31, 2021, we recorded approximately $ 101 million in write-downs resulting from changes in the book value of our bitcoin and earnings of $ 128 million on some bitcoin sales; from us.

Summarizing what happened, Tesla between January and February 2021 it had invested 1.5 billion dollars in bitcoin. Transaction recorded for the first quarter which, at the end of the year, led to a market value of its holdings in bitcoin at 1.99 billion dollars.

The choice to invest in Bitcoin had not been taken well by environmentalists, as well as the possibility of buying its cars using it BTC. The idea clashed with the cryptocurrency mining process, denounced as not at all eco-sustainable, and the company policy committed, instead, to the production of electric vehicles. zero impact.