103 years ago the Paris Conference where the great powers designed precarious balances and laid the foundations for the Second World War

The January 18, 1919 The General Peace Conference opened in Paris, with the participation of thirty-two countries and the exclusion of the losers, who had to sign what was sanctioned by the winners of the WWI. Twenty days earlier, the president of the United States Woodrow Wilson had indicated to Congress i Fourteen points upon which international peace was to be built. Among these some emerged such as the principle of self-determination, the dismemberment of empires and the construction of international agreements, the maintenance of peace and greater freedom of movement and trade.

It is important to note that, beyond any judgment on specific points, even overseas the decisive point remained that of particular interest. In fact, the United States, economically much more prosperous than the European countries that emerged from the conflict and linked to different social and political structures, would thus have found the simplest and “spontaneous” way of affirming their own global hegemony. In addition, the universalism that emerged from the Wilsonian proposals intended to create a reference model, also to counter another new model that was progressively making its way into Western countries, the socialist one. To “do as in Russia” they wanted to counterbalance an alternative. However, the rhetoric used hid more complex realities starting from the principle of self-determination, whereby, in short, any subjugated population a foreign force would have to choose its own national identity and forms of government – taking for granted the predominantly ethnic basis on which to build such operations. Thus, it was thought, each would evaporate cause of international tension and one could have been reached “Peace without winners”.

This formulation had an ambiguous inheritance and burdened by the weight of a fort political and meta-historical exploitation, up to feed expressions of ultranationalism. Nonetheless, Hitler’s idea of ​​the birth of a Greater Germany that would bring everyone together German people. The construction of one was also welcomed with great enthusiasm League of Nations promoting: cooperation between nations; guarantee of peace and security; not resorting to war; international relations based on “justice” and “honor”. This proposal, however, proved ineffective and strongly rhetorical. The constitutive pact manifested in an abstract and moralizing form was not in fact linked to the construction of a concrete structure that provided the organization with autonomous decision-making tools.

The limitation to resort to arms for the most part it remained an auspice and the Society took on the appearance of a sort of World Parliament in which, de facto, the strongest powers exercised their hegemony without there being any protections for the other member countries. This was particularly evident when the US Congress did not approve American participation in the body, contrary to presidential guidelines. In this way the only effective actor of influence and mediation within a European (and world) scenario where the countries remained traversed by tensions and wounds slipped out of the game. In fact, in the interwar period, the League of Nations was in no way able to cope with the conflicts of the time (like the Sino-Japanese one of 1931, the attack on Ethiopia by Italy in 1935, the civil war of Spain of 1936-39), nor to avert the Second World War.

Likewise, the seemingly conciliatory tones that anticipated the peace talks of the First World War did not translate into any real smoothing out of tensions. Indeed, many of the European powers at stake, especially after winning an armed conflict, continued to believe the enlargement of its spheres is a priority of domination rather than the achievement of a “perpetual peace”. However, the ways and spheres of exercising these powers were changing.

Starting with general conference of 18 January all decision-making power was divided between four powers: Great Britain, the United States, France and Italy. However, Italian interests were still linked to those ofAustria and the power of Italian intervention in the negotiations was quickly marginalized. Furthermore, Italy was considered essentially one power of the second rank and treated as such. The Council of Powers of the quadripartite was thus transformed into tripartite, leaving Rome out of many decision-making processes and different territorial divisions. On these premises the rhetoric of the Italian victory in the First World War would subsequently flourish as “Mutilated victory”. As if that weren’t enough – and in total contradiction with point 3 of President Woodrow Wilson’s Fourteen Points asking for end of secret diplomacy – the work of the conference took place in the strictest secrecy.

They left the Conference five peace treaties, not agreed but in fact, imposed: Versailles with Germany, Saint-Germain with Austria, Trianon with Hungary, Neuilly with Bulgaria, Sèvres with Turkey. It was therefore, as is often said, one punitive peace, from which no winners emerged but only losers. Austria lost many territories and became a frail body, with a large head, Vienna. The same for Hungary who was also sentenced to pay large reparations. The most complex solutions, however, were those that concerned Germany and Turkey. When we met in Paris, France immediately expressed its will to annihilate Germany.

In fact, Germany suffered the feared revenge of France, a nation it had more than others suffered the effects of the conflict in terms of destruction and loss of human life. The intentions were evident from the very beginning choice of place for the signing of the peace treaty: the gallery of Mirrors of Versailles, already the site of the proclamation of the German Empire in 1871 after the defeat suffered by the French in the Franco-Prussian war. The contents of the treatise were the result of a game of balances also with the other victorious forces. France had as its aim the total German annihilation, so as to make it other invasions are impossible of its territory. At the same time it was thought that Germany should pay very high compensation and interest to pay for the reconstruction of their country.

Meanwhile the French capitalists intended to expand their influence in Africa, Asia and in the territories of the former turkish empire. Finally, they intended to get their hands on the mineral resources of the German Rhine area. The British however, they did not wish for total German annihilation. In fact, they had already obtained what they wanted from the armistice (the destruction of the German fleet, control of most of the colonies, control of Baghdad railway, the elimination of Germany as a competitor on the international market) and did not want to lose an important counterpart for their trade. Pure the United States, who had the majority of their influential interests in South-Central America, they did not have total German annihilation as a priority. Therefore, faced with this hypothesis of economic and military demolition, British interests and US mediation arose.

Nevertheless, following the Treaty of Versailles, Germany found itself having to reduce its armed forces and the military fleet; demilitarize the Rhine area; return Alsace Lorraine to France and return part of Upper Silesia, Posnania and Pomerania to Poland as well as cede all the colonies. Furthermore, the territorial losses (in many cases economically and geopolitically strategic) were added to processes of dismantling the productive apparatus: the repairs imposed included the delivery of most of the fleets and ships of future construction; the supply of coal for 10 years; the transfer to France and Belgium a large supply of cattle; the guarantee of some customs facilities and the payment of 132 billion in gold marks.

It came to such a heavy sentence mainly on the basis of an alliance between the British and the French. Britain needed to reach an agreement with France to define its sphere of influence in the Middle East. The British intended to maintain the greatest possible control over the territories they had occupied between 1917 and 1918: Mesopotamia, Iraq, Palestine and the richest areas of Arabia. The idea was to thus maintain a direct line between these new conquests and their possessions in East Africa and India, so as to have immense resources (just think of the Petroleum). But France was one of the European powers with major investments in Turkey (About 63%) and, therefore, did not want theannihilation; as well as wanting control over Syria. However, precisely by virtue of the support given by the British to the French against the Germans; the French had to yield to the preponderance of British interests: the peace treaty with Turkey gave Britain control of Iraq and Palestine in the form of a mandate, a more informal form of control over Transjordan, Arabia and Yemen and the domination of all the straits; while Syria was assigned to France. The Turkish empire was completely destroyed and the resentment was violent, anticipating the strength of future conflicts.

In essence, most of the objectives with which the major victorious powers (with the exception of Italy) had presented themselves at the peace tables were achieved and were inflicted heavy humiliations and enormous material sanctions on the defeated countries. If the reasons for resentment of the latter may turn out in some way evident, nevertheless they were spread to us pure bitterness among the winners: the French did not like the forms of American mediation, while the British felt overshadowed by the French themselves. At the same time, Americans had less and less power to intervene after the Congressional vote against joining the League of Nations. What resulted, more than a series of peace treaties, was a complex of precarious armistices, which could not bear the weight of the economic, social, political and cultural transformations that were affecting the entire European reality. A “Carthaginian peace” which laid the foundations for an unavoidable geopolitical fragility and sowed the seeds for subsequent conflicts.