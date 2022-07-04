1,069 stores have joined the medicine outsourcing plan

The Ministry of Health assures that seven pharmaceutical chains are already part of the “Always Medicine” plan, but they still do not have 40% of the required drugs.

The new model for delivering medicines to patients in the public health system still without a start date.

For more than a year, the Ministry of Health assured that the pharmacies of public hospitals would stop delivering medicines, to stop that task in the hands of private premises.

This model is known as the pharmacy outsourcing plan, whose program was baptized as “Medicine Forever”.

The objective, as indicated by the Government, is to alleviate the shortage of medicines in public centers by controlling the type and quantity of medicines that patients will receive in private chains.

The minister of the branch, Ximena Garzón, tells PRIMICIAS that the social mobilizations that paralyzed the country for 18 days motivated the delay in the implementation of this plan.

The official assures that Pharmaceutical chains already have 165 of the 265 types of medicines required.

This means that private pharmacies they still do not have 40% of the inputsalthough they asked for time to stock up on the rest of the medicines.

“The Ministry is ready for the implementation of the project, since the electronic system that connects hospitals with pharmacies it works without problems”, says Garzón.

According to the health authority, in the coming days, the President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso, will announce the start date of the plan.

Seven chains will be part of the plan

Seven pharmaceutical chains have already joined the “Always Medicine” plan, according to the Ministry of Health.

In total they are 1,069 stores that will operate in Quito, Guayaquil, Cuenca and Portoviejobecause in these cities the first phase of outsourcing will start with five hospitals.

But not all the large pharmaceutical chains in the country have decided to be part of the initiative. Garzón acknowledges that, for example, Fybeca has not yet signed the accession agreement, but it is expected to do so in the coming days.

PRIMICIAS sought statements from the company, but until the closing of the report he did not receive a response.

The Ministry of Health aims for more pharmacies to join the “Always Medicine” plan in the following weeks to reach 2,000 until the end of 2022.

On the payment methodology that the Government will apply with pharmaceutical chains, Waiter He explains that he will do it every end of the month.

“The Ministry has a budget of USD 16 million to pay pharmacies in 2022,” says the Minister.

And he asks businessmen for confidence and tranquility because “the Government is going to fulfill its obligations,” he says.