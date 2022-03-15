108 MP camera, Google services and an eye-catching design

Standing out in the smartphone market is increasingly complicated and that is why Honor has opted for a striking design in its Honor 50its new mid-range smartphone that can be purchased with a powerful discount that leaves it at its lowest historical price: 349 euros.





With a recommended retail price of 529 euros, on Amazon you can buy the new Honor 50 with a great discount of 180 euros which leaves it at its historical minimum price on the platform: 349 euros.

The Honor 50 is a mid-range smartphone that, as we have mentioned, stands out for its design, mainly because of the rear camera system made up of a 108 MP main sensor and three others of 8 MP (wide angle), 2 MP (depth) and 2 MP (Macro). On the front we find a 32 MP camera for video calls and selfies.

It has a 6.57-inch curved OLED screen with FullHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. It integrates the Snapdragon 778G processor with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Its battery is 4,300 mAh and it is compatible with 66W fast charging so that it does not spend so much time connected to the charger.

With Android 11 and the Magic UI 4.2 customization layer, it offers 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and USB-C. As a security system, it has a fingerprint reader under the screen. It should be noted that it has Google services, so it is possible to download applications from the Play Store, access YouTube and other company tools.

