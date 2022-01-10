10y T-Bond Over 1.8%, And The Rise May Not Be Over By Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – With debt a towards 1.81% (highs since December 2019), and inflation projected towards 7% annually, the signs for an anticipated run-off and rate hike scenario are growing evident, also given the recent fallout on high P / E stocks (now loses 2.5%).

Friday’s data on, despite the disappointment for new jobs, confirmed the rigidity of the US labor market showing a sharper rise in wage costs and a greater decline in the unemployment rate (3.9%) towards the goal of mass occupation of the Federal Reserve.

According to analysts from NatWest Group (LON :), “NFPs raised expectations for a Fed rate hike in March, and no longer in June, as we previously estimated.” The numbers of the labor market have in fact fueled the ‘bets’ for several rate hikes during the year. In addition to the new forecasts by Goldman Sachs (NYSE :), looking at the futures contracts we can see that the market is already pricing in 4 increases in the cost of the dollar by the end of December since last week.

Hikes that would make the range of federal funds rates jump between 100 and 125 basis points, with a consequent appreciation of which, according to many operators, could push the benchmark index back above 100.

For Nicholas Farr, an economist at Capital Economics, the rise in long-term maturities has room “for another race”. Combined with a 0.87% increase in the T-bond yield (2-year highs), the market is “underestimating the extent of the rate hike in the coming years.” For this, the expert predicts “a 10-year increase of 50 basis points to 2.25% at the end of 2023”.

With end PEPP pressure also in the EU

The increase in debt risk has not only affected the States, but has also involved European bonds, with the German approaching 0% after several years in negative territory.

According to analysts at Goldman Sachs (NYSE :), despite a reduction in the total amount of PEPP purchases, “the impact on the market has so far been relatively limited”. The increase in yields, according to the bank’s experts, is instead due to “the improvement in growth expectations, thanks to the lesser severity of the Omicron variant”.

“After the sell-off, the risk-return ratio for duration appears more balanced, but with European inflation hitting new highs in December, inflationary dynamics are still pointing towards higher nominal yields,” they warn from Goldman. “The impact of QE reduction and increased supply in the first quarter will weigh on European bonds and we believe there is further room for a depreciation of the Bunds.”

The BTP follows

And the headwinds of the first quarter could create an even more difficult environment for sovereign spreads, which could widen in the coming weeks, also in view of the election of the President of the Republic scheduled for next January 24th.

After the report Should I Stay or Should I Go a few days ago, Goldman’s experts returned to the context of the Quirinale. The problem, according to the US bank, is not the election itself, but given that “a transition to the presidency would likely result in a loss of political continuity and a potential delay in the implementation of the Recovery Fund investments, it is possible that the spread could reflect these risks “.

Historically, they add, “times of political stress can see 15-20bps of underperformance compared to our estimates of the fair value spread of European markets, which would imply a BTP-Bund spread closer to 150bps over the election period.”