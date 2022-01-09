11 + 2 remain, but how are Ghoulam and Dries?

After the draw with Juventus, the Naples is called to victory against Sampdoria to try a new extension on his pursuers and above all reverse the trend at Maradona where he has returned from three (undeserved, but very heavy) defeats in a row in the league (Spezia, Empoli and Atalanta). Spalletti needs three points to get out of the most difficult moment of the season (he should recover some elements by now towards 10 days of positivity) and who finds himself with eleven elements plus Zanoli and Petagna after the positivity of Zielinski too. Opposite there will be Sampdoria who are not experiencing a great moment, fresh from the knockout with Cagliari but also on the field of Rome before the break and who have the individualities (the former Gabbiadini and Quagliarella and the jumper Thorsby, above all) to make bad even in games in which the opponent’s amount of play suffers.

The latest on Napoli

Spalletti also loses Zielinski for Covid, in addition to Osimhen, Anguissa, Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Lozano and Malcuit while Fabian could recover to the maximum for the bench. An obligatory choice then Elmas, fresh from Covid, in the median with Lobotka and Demme and for the rest usually eleven seen in Turin. The doubts concern the conditions of Mertens, threatened by Petagna, and of Ghoulam who could accuse the effort of the long inactivity and give way to the young Zanoli.

The latest on Sampdoria

D’Aversa without the irremovable Candreva suspended and the injured Bereszynski, Damsgaard, Verre and Yoshida but with the negativized Augello (probably from the bench) and the newly acquired Rincon immediately starting teamed with Ekdal in the median with Thorsby and Askildsen on the sides. In attack with Gabbiadini is Quagliarella, who started off the bench in the last race and was the favorite over Caputo. In defense Ferrari and Chabot in the center, Murru on the left and the young school Juve Dragusin adapted on the right

NAPLES (4-3-3): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Lobotka, Elmas; Politano, Petagna, Insigne. Herds Domenichini

Ballotings: Ghoulam-Zanoli 55% -45%, Petagna-Mertens 55% -45%

SAMPDORIA (4-4-2): Audero; Dragusin, Ferrari, Chabot, Murru; Thorsby, Ekdal, Rincon, Askildsen; Quagliarella, Gabbiadini. Herds D’Aversa

Ballotings: Rincon-Vieira 55% -45%, Quagliarella-Caputo 55% -45%, Murru-Augello 60% -40%

REFEREE: Di Bello (Scatragli-Margani, IV: Cosso, VAR: Abisso, AVAR: Tegoni)

Live TV on DAZN and live radio on Kiss Kiss Italia. Live text on Tuttonapoli.net with extensive pre and post-match