11 actors or directors that the majors have thrown out of the movies and cinecomics we love





Photo: Getty (Rodin Eckenroth, Axelle / Bauer-Griffin, Christopher Polk, Victor Chavez)





Johnny Depp – Among the most talked about in recent years. After losing his libel trial against The Sun – who called him a “wife Beater” in relation to Amber Heard’s allegations -, the actor was fired from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, where he lent his face to the dark wizard. Gellert Grindelwald. To replace him in the third chapter there will be Mads Mikkelsen. (Photo: Getty / Andreas Rentz)





Megan Fox – After taking part in the first two Transformers films, the actress was not reconfirmed for the third, where she was replaced by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The reason? An unpleasant statement from him against Michael Bay. In fact, during an interview, he compared the director to Hitler. Steven Spielberg, the film’s producer and of Jewish descent, strongly recommended his firing. (Photo: Getty / Victor Chavez)





In February 2021, after the publication of some posts on Instagram comparing the situation of Republican voters in America to that of Jews in Nazi Germany, the actress was fired from Lucasfilm from the third season of the Mandalorian series, in which she would had to reprise the role of Cara Dune. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic)





Edward Norton – The story is known: the actor was supposed to play Bruce Banner not only in The Incredible Hulk, but also in the first Avengers. Due to the numerous creative differences between the actor and Marvel, however, the latter finally decided to exclude him to make room for Mark Ruffalo. (Photo: Getty / Elizabeth A. Villa)





James Gunn – After some American conservatives re-emerged the director’s old and controversial tweets – in which he spoke very lightly about topics like rape and pedophilia -, Disney decided to fire him from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, of which he had directed the first two films. Some time later, however, the major decided to forgive him, entrusting him with the direction of the third chapter of the Guardians. (Photo: Getty / Christopher Polk)





Bruce Willis – It’s still unclear why the actor dropped out of Woody Allen’s Café Society. Initially there was talk of an overlapping of commitments, then of a disagreement with the director. The reason? Willis did not remember lines and behaved incorrectly with colleagues on set. And so his character was played by Steve Carell. (photo: Getty / Theo Wargo) Loading... Advertisements





James Purefoy – The actor had previously shot numerous scenes of V for Vendetta before being fired mid-shoot. The production, in fact, concluded that the film needed a more charismatic and incisive actor, which is why Hugo Weaving was eventually called as a replacement. (Photo: Getty / Daniel Zuchnik)





Anne Hathaway – The actress was cast in the lead role in Very Pregnant, but was eventually dismissed from the project due to “differences”. It seems that the request to show genitals in the film was motivated for his dismissal, which was refused by Hathaway. A no that did not go well with the director, who chased her away by giving the part to Katherine Heigl. (photo: Getty / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin)





Ryan Gosling – The actor put on almost 30 kg for the role of the father of the young protagonist of Amabili Resti. When he arrived on the set, the production fired him justifying himself with a simple: «We were thinking of something different …». Replacing him was Mark Wahlberg, who did not have to put on weight for the part. (photo: Getty / Rodin Eckenroth)





Samantha Morton – The British actress had already recorded all of her scenes in Her, where she played the voice of Samantha, the film’s de facto co-star. Only in post-production, Spike Jonze noticed that something was wrong … And he fired Morton! Scarlett Johansson – of course – thanks. (Photo: Getty Jeff Spicer)