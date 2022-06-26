11 actresses who left a role because they knew they were being neglected

Thasos Katopodis/WireImage/Getty Images



Neve Campbell is an iconic part of the franchise screambut it was recently announced that he would not appear in scream 6 because the offer presented to her was not what she expected.

“As a woman, I’ve had to work really hard in my career to establish my worth, especially when it comes to screamNeve said in a statement. “I felt the offer was not equated with the value I brought to the franchise. It was a very difficult decision to move on. To all my fans of scream, I love them. They have always given me incredible support. I will be eternally grateful to them and to what this franchise has given me over the last 25 years.”