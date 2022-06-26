Entertainment

11 actresses who left a role because they knew they were being neglected

They felt that the offer they were offered was not equal to the value they brought to their productions

Negotiating a contract can be tricky business…especially when it comes to Hollywood careers.

Sometimes things just don’t flow, leaving the actor in a situation where they must decide if they want to keep fighting for what they’re worth or just opt ​​to back out of the project altogether.

Find out what happened when these actresses spoke frankly about what they deserved:

1.

Neve Campbell

Thasos Katopodis/WireImage/Getty Images

Neve Campbell is an iconic part of the franchise screambut it was recently announced that he would not appear in scream 6 because the offer presented to her was not what she expected.

“As a woman, I’ve had to work really hard in my career to establish my worth, especially when it comes to screamNeve said in a statement. “I felt the offer was not equated with the value I brought to the franchise. It was a very difficult decision to move on. To all my fans of scream, I love them. They have always given me incredible support. I will be eternally grateful to them and to what this franchise has given me over the last 25 years.”

two.

Charlize Theron

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

When Charlize Theron discovered that for her role in The Hunter and the Ice Queen paid less than her co-star, Chris Hemsworth, despite sharing an equivalent spot in the cast, she knew she had to speak out. When it came time to negotiate contracts for the sequel, Charlize asked for more…and the studio agreed!

“I have to give them credit because once I asked them, they said yes,” Charlize told Elle UK. “They didn’t object. And maybe that’s the message: that we just have to take a stand. It’s a good time for us.” let’s take this to a place of justice and girls need to know that being a feminist is a good thing. It doesn’t mean you hate men. It means equal rights. If you do the same job, you should get the same pay and treatment.”

3.

Jessica Chastain

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain says she has turned down projects when she doesn’t get paid the same amount as her male peers. Though she didn’t specify which movies she has turned down, she says she has helped her “create a boundary” that educates people “on how to treat you.”

“There was something huge recently that I turned down,” Jessica told Variety. “For me, it wasn’t just about money: it was about the old-fashioned gender pay gap issue. I turned it down and they didn’t come back. I remember afterward thinking, ‘What did I do? Maybe it was a mistake.’ But it wasn’t, because everyone in the studio environment knew what I did. So you get a reputation: ‘Don’t bring Jessica something where she doesn’t get paid the same as a male actor.'”

Four.

octavia spencer

Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

Octavia Spencer demanded better pay in a movie after Jessica Chastain encouraged her. She explained that when the two were chatting about the pay gap between men and women, Octavia mentioned the pay gap for women of color. Jessica immediately helped Octavia take action, and both women fought to receive equal pay on a project they were working on together.

“I love that woman because she proves her words with deeds,” Octavia told the Sundance Film Festival panel. “She said to me, ‘Octavia, we’re going to get you paid for this movie… We’re going to be tied. We’re going to be favored nations and we’re going to get the same.’ Fast-forward to last week and we’re making five times what we had originally requested.

5.

Sienna Miller

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Sienna Miller says that she has had to turn down numerous roles during her career because she felt she was not being paid what she deserved. At one point, she was offered a role in a Broadway production in which she and an actor were the only ones onstage. When the team refused to pay her the same as her counterpart, she turned them down.

“It was a play with just the two of us on stage and they offered me less than half of what they were going to pay him,” Sienna told Vogue. “If it had been two men, that probably wouldn’t have happened. Sad, but I turned her down.”

Later, he asked for a higher salary before signing on for his role in new york dead end. The studio turned her down and she almost walked away from the project…until her co-star, Chadwick Boseman, stepped in to donate part of her salary so they could both be paid equally.

6.

Patricia Arquette

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood

Even though Patricia Arquette once gave an acceptance speech at the Oscars calling for equal pay for women, she says she continued to receive unfair proposals from studios. In fact, she had to stay away from movies where she wasn’t being paid fairly. In one project, which she did not name, she says she was offered a completely different pay structure than her male co-star, even though they were both Oscar winners.

“I’ve walked away from a number of roles because they offered me really shitty contracts that were shitty and different from the men’s in a really twisted way,” Patricia told TheDailyBeast.

7.

Julie Delpy

Axelle/FilmMagic/Getty

Julie Delpy had to fight to achieve equal pay in the trilogy Before. explained that in the first movie, she made a tenth of what her co-star Ethan Hawke made. When it came time for the second movie, she was able to bargain for half of Ethan’s salary. And before filming the last movie in the trilogy, she Julie threatened to leave unless she was paid fairly.

“I said, ‘Listen, guys. If you don’t pay me, I’m not going to do it,'” Julie told Variety.

8.

Emmy Rossum

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

During his nine-season presence in Shameless, Emmy Rossum had to fight for her salary to be the same as that of the series’ male lead, William H. Macy. After lengthy contract negotiations, she finally got what she considered fair compensation…especially considering that for seven seasons she had been paid less than William.

“I’m telling you, the person who was most supportive of all of this was William H. Macy,” Emmy told The Hollywood Reporter. “Having your male equivalent on the show say ‘Yes, she deserves this and more’ legitimizes you tremendously. And when this all came out, it was quickly resolved.”

9.

Lauren Cohan

Desiree Navarro/WireImage/Getty Images

Lauren Cohan was part of the cast of The Walking Dead for almost a decade, and as he negotiated his contract for the ninth season, he realized it was time to go. During the long months of the contract renegotiation, AMC apparently sent her low offers, and she says the whole process surprised her.

“I was kind of surprised, to be honest with you,” Lauren told EW. “And I took that, how shocked I was, and I was like, ‘Well, that’s a sign. Maybe this isn’t for me anymore.’ Maybe this is for something.”

Even though she had initially left the show, Lauren later returned.

10.

Hilary Duff

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

When Hilary Duff was a teenager, her team was in talks to make a sequel to Lizzie McGuire: Pop Star . Hilary’s mom, Sussan, took care of the financials for her, and she explained that Hilary was immediately due a $500,000 bonus that Disney had promised her. Disney disagreed and completely withdrew her offer for the film and Hilary turned down any future film projects. Lizzie with the company.

“Disney thought they could bully us into taking whatever offer they wanted to make and they couldn’t,” Susan told EW. “We turned down the sequel. They left the franchise… We didn’t feel like there was a lot of love. They weren’t giving Hilary the respect she deserved.”

eleven.

Julianna Margulies

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

They asked the star of the exemplary wifeJulianna Margulies, who will reprise her role for the spinoff The exemplary battle but ended up rejecting it when they told her that she would not be equally paid. Julianna says “the deal didn’t go through” because “CBS didn’t want to pay me.”

“The producers had found a nice way to reintroduce my character, a story that was going to last three episodes,” Julianna apparently said. “I was really excited about the idea, but CBS refused to pay (what I asked for).”

This post was translated from English.

