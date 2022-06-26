11 actresses who left a role because they knew they were being neglected
They felt that the offer they were offered was not equal to the value they brought to their productions
Negotiating a contract can be tricky business…especially when it comes to Hollywood careers.
Sometimes things just don’t flow, leaving the actor in a situation where they must decide if they want to keep fighting for what they’re worth or just opt to back out of the project altogether.
Find out what happened when these actresses spoke frankly about what they deserved:
1.
Neve Campbell
two.
Charlize Theron
3.
Jessica Chastain
Four.
octavia spencer
5.
Sienna Miller
6.
Patricia Arquette
7.
Julie Delpy
8.
Emmy Rossum
9.
Lauren Cohan
10.
Hilary Duff
eleven.
Julianna Margulies
This post was translated from English.