11 acts of kindness to do at Christmas (and in life in general!)

“I want to tell you a secret that will help you face the trials that life will want to undergo: be courageous and kind “, the mother said to Ella, the Disney Cinderella (Kenneth Branagh version, with real actors), in one of the first scenes of the film. A phrase said in a fairy tale, but the power of kindness it is reflected in real life. Let’s clear the field immediately from a great misunderstanding: the kindness is not demonstration of frailty or weaknesson the contrary: it is quite the opposite. To be kind means to be strong: it also reaffirms this Lady Gaga, which he wrote with his mother Cinthya Germanotta Channel kindness. Stories of kindness and community, published in Italy by De Agostini, in which it collects 51 stories of kindness, courage and resilience from as many young people from all over the world, demonstrating that kindness is truly a universal language. As Lady Gaga says, “Kindness heals people, heals the world and is what unites us.” A feeling to be shared especially at Christmas. Also for Stefania Urso, psychotherapist at CasaOZ and MagazziniOz in Turin “kindness is a universal feeling that connects us with the world, tunes us in with others and empathizes with them, creates a reassuring network of comfort and daily serenity “. Result? A gesture of kindness can make the other person feel better and consequently make ourselves feel better. Recently the British magazine Hello! he drew up the Kind List, a list of celebrities who have stood out for their acts of kindness towards the community and the environment: not only Lady Gaga, but also Elton John, Jennifer Aniston, Emma Stone, Keanu Reeves, the Rock. Leo Di Caprio.

But kindness is not only good for the most famous: recent studies confirm how it helps to strengthen social relationships by creating widespread well-being. Being kind has a healthy and therapeutic effect, as evidenced by several scientific studies: like medical antidepressants, kindness stimulates the production of serotonin. Serotonin heals wounds, calms us, makes us happy. The interesting thing is that kindness increases serotonin both in the giver and in the recipient and in all those who witness it. It also produces endorphins, which are the brain’s natural pain relievers and have morphine-like effects. It also increases the production of oxytocin in our system. Oxytocin promotes social bonds, has an immediate calming effect, increases confidence and generosity, strengthens the immune system, increases virility. Studies also show that compassionate people have twice the level of DHEA, (dehydroepiandrosterone) the hormone that slows aging, and 23% less cortisol, the famous stress hormone. Especially in recent years, then, the concept of kindness has been enlarged: it is not intended only towards others, but also towards nature. This is why it is important to be kind to the environment, respecting it and trying to commit ourselves to more sustainable consumption. Do you want to take advantage of the benefits of kindness? Here you are in the gallery a list of ten gestures to be done at least once in your life (but the more you practice them, the more well-being you will have and spread around you), and which will also give you more advantages. Try it!