11 adorable quotes from Ryan Gosling about fatherhood

This post first appeared on HuffPost Uk and was translated by Milena Sanfilippo

Ryan Gosling is well aware of the strong emotions that accompany parenthood.

The Oscar-nominated actor and his partner, actress Eva Mendes, have two daughters – Esmeralda and Amada. Since becoming a father in 2014, Gosling has spoken openly about this experience that has changed him deeply.

Here are eleven of the actor’s pearls on the subject of fatherhood.

On the experience of becoming a parent

“All your life, they talk to you about what it’s like to have children, and all those clichés are true. I thought I already knew that everything would change, but until you live it on your skin, you can’t really understand what it means. “

About living in a house full of women

“A paradise. It’s like walking on a flowery meadow every day. I live with angels. “

About the way parenthood changes things

“There’s a chaos in parenthood that I love. Maybe in the past I put myself in chaotic situations, but that were external to my life. Now, however, I have that chaos at home, I don’t have to go looking for it. “

About your daughter’s musical preferences

"She's hooked on the Hanson Christmas album! No offense to the Hansons, they're talented, but I think I've had enough. However, I think it will also be on a loop this Christmas. "

When he first saw his daughters

“When you see them for the first time, you realize they deserve parents who are worthy of it. You will have to commit to becoming the person they deserve. “

About the luck he had as a parent

“I can only speak for my experience as a father. In my situation, Eva is the mother of dreams and they are the daughters of my dreams; it’s all like a dream I’m living right here and now. I am dreaming, and I feel very lucky.

On gifts received as a new father

“When my daughter was born, Don Rickles sent me a gift certificate for a toy store. It said: “Don’t be afraid, you will find another job. Children are expensive. “

On the desire to raise independent girls

“You feel relieved when you realize that they are who they are. You fear that they will inherit all the characteristics that you have had to struggle with, but then you realize that they are not you. And that’s a relief. So – and I repeat, I don’t mean to speak as an expert – as you begin to get to know them, you receive “marching orders” and you are obliged to offer them everything they need to fully realize themselves.

On the fun of fatherhood

“It will sound cliché, but I never imagined that life could be so beautiful and fun.

On the choice of taking the family to work

“I know I wouldn’t be able to stay away for long. But they also come to the set. It’s nice to share this experience. Especially with the largest. There is the preparation of the scenographies, to which exceptional craftsmen work; there are seamstresses who take care of the costumes, love and attention to every detail … I wanted her to see all this. The other day he was on set while I was engaged in a fight scene with Harrison Ford; she started screaming right during filming, “You’re winning!”, Well, first she said “You’re doing great,” and then Harrison froze and asked her, “How am I doing?”