11 cult albums revisited with characters from Pop Culture

Earlier in the year, we showed you the work of this artist who has fun inlaying famous characters in other films, thus allowing improbable encounters such as Darth Vader and Simba, or Glenn Quagmire (Family Guy ) and Marge Simpson. But today, we present to you the work of Linda Bouderbalaan illustrator french which revisits some cult album covers generally by encrusting famous people pop culture, often from animation. From Nirvana at GorillazPassing by Eminem and Stevie Wondera dozen legendary albums are thus parodied, thanks to equally cult characters.

1) The White Stripes X The Addams Family

From the album Elephant (2003) by The White Stripeswhere we can see Wednesday (Wednesday) and Pugsley from The Addams Family.

2) Breakfast in Gotham City

From the album Breakfast in America (1979) by super trampwhere DC Comics’ Joker finds him.

3) Iron Beetle juice

From the album Iron Maiden (1980) by Iron Maidenwhere we find the protagonist of beetle juice.

4) Wonder Tunes

From the album Songs in the Key of Life (1976) by Stevie Wonderwhere we find Bugs Bunny from Looney Tunes.

5) Sailor Girls

From the title Who Do You Think You Are (1997) des Spice Girlswhere we find the characters of Sailor Moon.

6) Demon Kids

From the album Demon Days (2005) by Gorillazwhere we find the main characters of South Park.

7) Katy Perry X Adventure Time

From the album One of the Boys (2008) by Katy Perrywhere we find Marceline from the animated series Adventure Time.

8) Nevermind

From the album nevermind (1991) by Nirvanawhere we find Jack-Jack from the film The Incredibles.

9) News of the Giant

From the album News of the World (1997) by Queenwhere we find the protagonists of the film The Iron Giant.

10) The Beatles X TMNT

From the album Abbey Road (1969) des Beatles, where we find the Ninja Turtles.

11) The Krusty Show

From the album The Eminem Show (2002) by Eminem, where we find Krusty the Clown of the series The Simpsons.

