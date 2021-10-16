11 curiosities about the cult film of the 2000s

If we think of the 2000s we cannot help but connect them to the very low-waisted trousers (which are back), the clips in the hair, ultra-thin eyebrows, Lizzie MCGuire, MTV and the boybands and the sexy valleys that frolicked on the networks of the generalist TV. But among all these things we cannot fail to mention the release of Bridget Jones’s Diary, film directed by Sharon Maguire starring Renée Zellweger released in April 2001.

With Bridget Jones there was a real one Revolution and we are surprised to think how much it has gone through the times and is still relevant today. In fact, the protagonist of the film overwhelmed those who were the royalties of the heroines of romantic comedies: the pretty but unlucky young woman in love. With Bridget Jones this figure was upset because we were finally presented with a clumsy character who escaped more than a few bad words. A character who did not wear a size 40 and who did not disdain smoking and raising his elbow in the company of his friends. Finally a real woman. Then let’s talk about the curiosity you may not have known about this iconic film.

1. Bridget Jones’s Diary is based on the novel of the same name by Helen Fielding published in 1995, few know that before writing the book the author had written a series of texts published on Daily Telegraph and the The Independent in which he sarcastically described the habits of the English middle class. But above all the great source of inspiration for the story was Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen. Where we find, in addition to an accurate and pungent picture of the society of the time, a love triangle in which the protagonist passed from infatuation for a man who turned out to be a rascal, to love for another towards which she had an initial contempt.

2. Renée Zellweger studied theEnglish before filming as she is American but Bridget Jones is British, which forced the actress to learn to talk to herEnglish accent. To make it look natural in front of the cameras, in addition to following ad hoc courses, he also began to use it in real life until Hugh Grant was impressed by the results achieved.

3. Before Zellweger other famous actresses were considered, even though Renée Zellweger is now associated with Bridget Jones, before the filming of the film there were other movie greats vying to play the role. Kate Winslet, Toni Collette, Cate Blanchett and Helena Bonham Carter.

4. Bridget’s cigarettes were “fake“, In fact, while Bridget Jones is an avid smoker, Renée is not and to avoid putting her health at risk, stage cigarettes were used. Inside there was no tobacco but some herbs harmless.

5. Renée Zellweger is greased specifically for the film, in order to make the character of Bridget Jones better, Renée Zellweger gained weight by following a diet of junk food, pizzas and protein drinks. In so doing, he set up 12 kilos in a few months.

6. Colin Firth was there first choice for the role of Mark from the start. It was indeed Helen Fielding who strongly wanted his presence as she had already played the role of Mr. Darcy of Pride and Prejudice in the BBC mini series.

7. Hugh Grant risked not being part of the cast, the role of Daniel Cleaver beautiful and damned that makes Bridget lose his head, has always been associated with Hugh Grant. The peculiar thing is that, if he had not been entrusted with that character, the actor would have refused to join the cast. It was his first time as the cynical seducer rather than the hopeless romantic.

8. Renée went to great lengths to perfect her character as Bridget Jones, even actually working in a publishing house. For 2 weeks she was an intern “undercover“, Took phone calls, brought coffee to colleagues, made photocopies, all under the name of Bridget Cavendish.

9. Bridget Jones’s Diary can boast the appearance of some famous people. It is about Jeffrey Archer, Julian Barnes and the author of The Satanic Verses Salman Rushdie. In the film, the three writers take part in a party organized by the publishing house in which Bridget works and she cannot avoid making one of her not-so-brilliant figures.

10. The soundtrack it is almost all female, in fact almost all the pieces that compose it have been selected by the composer Patrick Doyle and the particular thing is that in most cases they are sung by female performers, so as to be perfectly in line with the spirit of the film. In the comedy we can thus hear, among others, I’m Every Woman by Chaka Khan, It’s Raining Man by Geri Halliwell, and All by Myself performed by Jamie O’Neal.

11. Finally a very curious fact concerning Mr. and Mrs. Jones is that both actors come from Hogwarts. The two, played by Jim Broadbent and Gemma Jones, appear in the saga of Harry Potter in the roles of Professor Slughorn andNurse Chips. Jude, Bridget’s friend played by Shirley Henderson, is also featured in the movies. His part in the saga is that of Mirtilla Malcontenta.