11 Discord Tricks You Should Know

Discord has been one of the great discoveries for many content creators and gamers. It is a messaging and social network application that unites the most gamer public and today we will tell you 11 Discord tricks you need to know to get the most out of it.

Discord is like a kind of free Slack (app for team management) in which we can create or participate in servers. It is an application aimed at players, designed so that they can chat while they play or organize games or tournaments, but we can use it for many more things.

In the following article you will have tricks of all kinds, from the simplest to some tricks that will help you format your texts to make your server or your messages much more attractive.

How to Share Your Android Screen on Discord Live

Always use native apps

Discord, just like WhatsApp, Telegram or Slack, has a web version with which we can chat perfectly with our friends, but we can also It has a native application for all devicesso we recommend that you always use the official and native app of each of the devices.

These apps will help you have a better experience adapted to each deviceIn addition, some of them will allow you to configure aspects that you won’t be able to do in the web version, such as server management.

Download Discord for Android

Download Discord for iOS

Download Discord for Windows

Download Discord for macOS

Download Discord for Linux

Search servers or create your own server

In Discord you will have hundreds of servers that you can join with or without invitationwithin them you will be able to meet more people and play with them or share your best games (if that server is dedicated to games).

Discord works in such a way that you can have a call with several contacts, but you can also create servers with different channels within it. In this way you can structure all the content you share within the server.

Within a server you can create text, voice, news and stage channels. The voice channels will automatically activate a call with the members inside and you will be able to interact with them. Instead, the text channels will be for communicating with messages.

To create a server you just have to click on the icon “+” in the left sidebar and follow the instructions that Discord shows you. it’s really simple create and manage your own server.

Invite your friends or other users to your server

When you have created a server, East can be public or private. In the event that it is public, any user who searches for it will be able to join. Otherwise, if your server is private, users will be able to see it, but they will have to request to join.

Also you can invite them through a link so they can enter and so you can play with them, meet more people or simply have a place to chat whatever you want while you play or work.

Create roles for your server channels

There are many servers that end up with thousands of members and controlling so many users with just one person is almost impossible, therefore, you can create roles to be able to delegate to other people to be in charge of moderating the content of the channels you have.

An role will serve to provide one or more server users with different permissions within that channel. The highest role being the “master”. From there you can create the roles you want and assign them to your favorite “admins”.

Make private channels

The private channels they will allow you to invite whoever you want and no other user will be able to enter. A good example would be to create a channel only with administrators and moderators, in which only they can enter and interact.

To make a private channel you just have to click on the gear icon of said channel and activate the private channel option. From that moment you will have to add the members to the channel yourself.

Make channels only for adults

The mature or “NSFW” channels they are channels in which, to enter, users will have to verify their age of majority. If your server is public, a minor may be on it, so it is important that if you share explicit content on a channel, you do so only for adults.

For mark a channel as an adult channel You will have to go to the channel settings by clicking on the gear-shaped icon of said channel. Once inside you will have to enable this option and thus all users who enter will have to verify their age.

Create read-only channels

In Discord we can create several types of channels, text channels can be read only, that is, in said channel users will only be able to read the messages that the administrator or users who have roles that allow them to send messages will be able to do so.

An example is a rules or announcement channel, where users will only be able to read the rules of the server or relevant news or announcements that the admin wants everyone to know about.

Enable “slow mode” or paused mode

Surely more than once you have seen in the chat from twitch the call “slow mode”in which users can write and send messages from time to time, well in Discord you can also do it.

The “slow mode” makes messages much more readable among users and avoid chaos in the event that many users write at the same time. To activate it you will also have to do it from the channel settings. The intervals are:

Share your screen with whoever you want

Discord allows us to create calls and video calls, but it is also allows us to share our screen to be able to explain to the other contacts what we want.

In this way, the users you share your desktop with will be able to see what you’re doing. A good example is giving a virtual class and explaining a topic from your computer. To be able to do this, you only have to click on this icon to share your screen when you are in a video call.

Limit the audio channels so as not to saturate them

The audio channels need more bandwidth in order to provide better sound quality, but you can limit the bitrate so that more users can speak without losing audio signal.

To limit bandwidth or bitrate of an audio channel you will have to access the configuration of each channel that you want to limit. To do this, we will click on the gear icon and we will have to regulate the bit rate.

Another option to avoid saturating the audio channels is to allow a specific number of participants. In the voice channels we can put a maximum number of 99 players or members, but we can change this number whenever we want.

Connect your Discord with other apps

Discord allows us to associate you with 12 different services for greater integration. In this way you will be able to obtain extra functions, a good example is the case of Spotify, when connecting your account your friends will be able to see what you are listening to and you can even invite them to listen to it too.

To access this section you will have to click on the gear-shaped icon that is at the bottom next to your name and then search in the side menu “Connections”. At this time you will have to log in with everyone you want to add.

These are the 11 Best Tricks You Can Use On Discord so that you can use it like a professional and to see that it is not only intended for gamers, but that you can create a channel for your work or project.

How to put music on Discord