11 doctors no vax Sondrio suspended, appeals arrive

11 doctors suspended no vax Sondrio, appeals arrive They are mainly dentists and professionals. The number is high: 1% of national cases in the province. The investigations are up to the Order: “Possible errors”

In the province of Sondrio, 11 no vax professionals have been suspended from the Order of Doctors, mostly dentists and freelance doctors. They are not few, indeed: it is understood by making a comparison with the national figure which sees 1,100 doctors and dentists suspended in Italy, according to the numbers communicated a month ago by Fnomceo, the National Federation of Medical Orders.

In short, 1% of the professionals suspended from the Order are in the province of Sondrio, a territorial reality that certainly does not represent 1 in our country, neither in terms of population nor in terms of the number of doctors enrolled in the Order.

And now appeals are starting to arrive motivated, also, by the change of procedure to be adopted to get to the suspension, a change that risks overloading, to say the least, the Orders.

“From now on it will all be up to us, and it will be complicated to say the least, to manage the whole process – says the president of the Order of Doctors of the province of Sondrio



Alessandro Innocenti



, at the end of a videoconference with Lombard colleagues to take stock of the issue -. Until now it was the Ats della Montagna, in our case, that communicated the name of the unvaccinated colleague, but with the new decree it will be, instead, the National Federation of Medical Orders to give us the names and we will have to take care, from what we understand, of the various checks. Indeed, there may be errors: just think that the first suspension requests that I received were from doctors who, instead, had vaccinated themselves. Now, then, the case history has expanded, there may be colleagues who have taken the first dose and not the second, not to mention the obligation, now, also of the third dose which will obviously imply a further check “.

«It would have been more logical – concludes Dr. Innocenti – that the Federation was immediately given the task of dealing with the issue, providing a platform in which to find all the data necessary to evaluate the suspension from the Order. Instead, now we find ourselves dealing with immense work and without the necessary tools ».

If the Federation does not find vaccination, the Order invites the interested party to produce, within 5 days of receiving the request, the documentation proving the vaccination or the exemption.

Once the 5-day term has elapsed, if the professional association ascertains the non-fulfillment of the vaccination obligation, also with regard to the booster dose, it shall notify the competent national federations. For personnel who have an employment relationship, the communication must also be given to the employer.

Once the absence of a vaccine has been ascertained, the worker is immediately suspended from exercising the health professions and is recorded in the relevant professional register.

The suspension is effective until the communication by the interested party to the territorial Order and also to the employer of the administration took place. In any case, the communication must take place no later than 6 months from the entry into force of the “Super Green Pass Decree”. No remuneration or other remuneration or emolument is due for the period of suspension.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED