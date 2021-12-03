11 films to fight prejudice

There International Day of Persons with Disabilities is a day aimed at promotion of equality for people with disabilities.

In the world of cinema there are several films that have treated (and often moved and excited) very well diversity theme.

READ ALSO: Netflix, all the news coming in December 2021

Below is a list of 10 unmissable films on the subject, which they speak of welcome, diversity and friendships that are born in the most unexpected ways and places.

Rain Man (1988)

Direct film from Barry Levinson with protagonists Tom Cruise And Dustin Hoffman. The film follows a greedy man who learns that his father’s entire inheritance went to an autistic brother he didn’t know existed.

Forrest Gump (1994)

Feature film directed by Robert Zemeckis, starring Tom Hanks. The film tells the story of Forrest Gump, a man born with a leg malformation and characterized by a cognitive disorder.

My Name Is Sam (2001)

Film directed by Jessie Nelson, interpreted by Sean Penn And Michelle Pfeiffer. The story centers on a mentally retarded man who hires a lawyer to secure custody of his 7-year-old daughter.

Stars on Earth (2007)

Indian film, produced by Bollywood and directed by Aamir Khan. The film is about a nine-year-old dyslexic boy who has major problems with his parents and teachers, but will soon learn to overcome them.

Adam (2009)

Feature film directed by Max Mayer with Hugh Dancy And Rose Byrne. The story revolves around Adam, a brilliant electronic engineer with a passion for astronomy, who, unfortunately, seems doomed to loneliness as he suffers from Asperger’s syndrome.

The King’s Speech (2010)

Film directed by Tom Hooper with Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush, Helena Bonham Carter And Guy Pearce. The film revolves around the stuttering problems that plagued King George VI and his subsequent relationship with speech therapist Lionel Logue.

Almost Friends (2011)

French film directed by Olivier Nakache And Éric Toledano, with protagonists François Cluzet And Omar Sy. The plot centers on the completely different lives of two men, a wealthy paraplegic man and a suburban boy just out of prison, who find themselves in close contact for a work relationship.

The Theory of Everything (2014)

Film directed by James Marsh, starring Eddie Redmayne. The story centers on the biography of the physicist Stephen Hawking and is based on the novel Traveling to Infinity: My Life With Stephen written by Hawking’s ex-wife.

Wonder (2017)

Direct film from Stephen Chbosky, with Julia Roberts And Owen Wilson. The feature film is the film adaptation of the novel of the same name by RJ Palacio and tells of Auggie, a child born with a rare disease who is faced with school and classmates within it who may be prejudiced.

My brother chases dinosaurs (2019)

Italian feature film directed by Stefano Cipani and based on the novel of the same name by Giacomo Mazzariol, with Alessandro Gassmann And Isabella Ragonese. The film tells of the relationship that develops between Jack and Gio, a carrier of Down’s Syndrome.

All my crazy love (2019)

Italian film directed by Gabriele Salvadores, with Claudio Santamaria, Valeria Golino e Diego Abatantuono. The film is the cinematographic transposition of the novel If I hug you, don’t be afraid from Fulvio Ervas, which tells the true story of an autistic father and son who took a motorcycle trip to South America.