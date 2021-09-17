11 films to understand and remember what happened

Twenty years have passed since September 11, 2001, a date that cut the shared time in two, marking, with fatal precision, a before and after not only in the lives of New Yorkers.

It is fifteen minutes to nine, it is Tuesday and, in the sky of Manhattan, a plane is flying low, arousing the suspicions of citizens who hurry up to reach the workplace.

Within twenty minutes a first plane, an American Airlines Boeing 767 with 92 passengers on board, launches on north tower of the World Trade Center and a second, of the United Airlines with 65 travelerscollapses against the south tower. About an hour after the first attack, another plane, of the four that had taken over nineteen terrorists, pits the western facade of the Pentagon. The fourth and last plane, a United Boeing 757, in the will of the bombers bound for Washington, thanks to the heroic rebellion of the passengers on board, falls in a field in Pennsylvania. It is about 10 am: in just over an hour the attack plan is completed.

The Twin Towers take a total of half an hour – from 9.59 to 10.28 – to crumble, leaving behind only a cloud of dust and slag. In the attack, later claimed by the Islamist paramilitary movement al-Qaeda, 2,977 people lose their lives, including 2,753 New Yorkers.

From Spike Lee to Oliver Stone, there are many great directors who have chosen to compete with the story of the tragedy: here, chronologically ordered and commented, 11 movies to see to remember the attack on the Twin Towers.

1. 11-Sep-01 (2002)

International co-production, the film collects and welds eleven episodes from eleven minutes, nine seconds it’s a frame each directed by as many directors of international fame and caliber (the Iranian Samira Makhmalbaf, the French Claude Lelouch, the Egyptian Yusuf Shahin, the Bosnian Danis Tanović, the burkinabé Idrissa Ouédraogo, the British Ken Loach, the Mexican Alejandro González Iñárritu, the Israeli Amos Gitai, the Indian Mira Nair, the American Sean Penn and Japanese Shōhei Imamura): un’antology of author’s shorts of different artistic completeness than challenges the incomprehensibility of pain through the representation of often ‘minimal’ events, with a character that is now intimistic, now civil.

2. The 25th hour (2004)

Spike Lee directs Edward Norton: follows him in the last twenty-four hours (plus one) of his character’s free life. Narcotrafficante convinced that he can spend his retirement days from the crime scene in comfort, finds himself having to serve in prison an unexpected condemnation. In limbo between life before and after, there is room for reconciliation with the father, farewell to friends, meditation on what to do tomorrow: whether to accept prison, run away, kill oneself. The sudden twist of events that reshapes the imagined future is an allegory of 9/11, event-caesura – and shear – which changed not only the social and emotional climate of a city, but the balance of the whole world.

3. Fahrenheit 9/11 (2004)

Michael Moore, critical conscience of the United States, makes fleas al Bush government, denouncing it political and moral responsibilities in the 9/11 attacks, in a investigative documentary which mixes research and militancy, in-depth study and civil commitment.

4. World Trade Center (2006)

JJ Mc Loughlin (Nicholas Cage) is a police officer who tries to save lives as everything collapses around him. The love for one’s country, from abstraction, becomes a concrete assumption of responsibility. On September 11, for Oliver Stone, is the new face of what Vietnam was, in its youth: the convocation in comparison with History, a demanding and merciless mother.

5. Reign Over Me (2007)

Charlie Fineman (Adam Sandler), who lost his wife and daughters in the 9/11 attack, is alienated in a grief that he cannot process. The thaw comes thanks to the meeting with a dentist, a former college friend, eager to give fullness to a life that he feels reduced to only professional prestige. Mike Binder views collective tragedy from the angle of private pain, handling with delicacy a matter by its nature exposed to the risk, averted, of trivialization and sentimentality.

6. Remember Me (2010)

Teen romance bittersweet directed by Allen Coulter, Remember Me enters the lives of Ally (Emily de Ravin) e Tyler (Robert Pattinson), two very young people with a past of family mourning and a jagged present of relational misunderstandings and intimate anxieties. The two fall in love and want to (re) start living. Yet, between the tragedies of yesterday and that of today – September 11 – a bridge materializes, which both are forced to cross.

7. Very strong and Incredibly Close (2012)

From the acclaimed novel by Jonathan Safran Foer, the film of the same name, directed by Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot), follows the vicissitudes of the protagonist Oskar, a nine-year-old boy who lost his father in the attack on the Twin Towers. The discovery of an envelope containing a mysterious key and a strange indication (the only word “black”) pushes the child to search for all Blacks living in New York, in an attempt to keep the relationship with the missing father alive and to compensate for his absence.

8. Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

Directed by a woman, Kathryn Bigelow, virtuoso of a rhythmic cinema but equally able to tackle complex issues with due depth, Zero Dark Thirty puts you at the center of the scene, thanks to the service of a magnetic Jessica Chastain, the determination (and loneliness) of Maya, CIA officer who hunts down Osama Bin Laden.

9. September 11 – Without escape (2017), one of the films to see

11 September 2001: at 8.45, a plane crashes into one of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center; just twenty minutes later, a second plane hits another tower. A couple close to divorce and three other people, unknown to each other, are trapped in an elevator and, led by a telephone operator (Whoopi Goldberg), fight for their lives. Action movie adrenaline, September 11 – Without escape it effectively reproduces the excitement and anguish of knowing that one is condemned to death and, nevertheless, desperately wanting to survive.

10. United 93 (2018)

Paul Greengrass honors the memorial lesson of that cinema that chooses to lay down aesthetic and narrative ambitions to limit itself to documenting, to deepen our knowledge of history. United 93, already mentioned in the title, is the flight that, on 11 September 2001, did not tear through any of the Twin Towers, but crashed near Shanksville, in Pennsylavania. Seldom does anyone remember it, despite the death of the passengers who, with heroism and a spirit of sacrifice, managed to prevent the plane from hitting another institutional building.

11. Vice. The man in the shadows (2019)

The biopic, directed by Adam McKay, rebuilds the rise of Dick Cheney (interpreted by Christian Bale), as a drifter alcoholic who struggles to finish university a vice president of the United States during the George W. Bush administration. Cheney was the main proponent of the invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan by US militias in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

