11 Fitness Training Programs You Should Try in 2024

Sherry Zhang teaches a tai chi class in New York City on June 11, 2023. (Isabelle Zhao/The New York Times)

find one a reliable and fun way to stay in shape It can be a little overwhelming. You have to do Crossfit, Pilates or salty ball? Is Zumba still in fashion? Is running while looking for public transportation considered exercise?

You may be interested in: The Ultimate Guide to Stunning Looks: Hair Colors That Will Be in Fashion in 2024

But these are the wrong questions. To find sustainable healthy movement strategyyou really only need to ask yourself two things:

1) Which ones do I have? goals?

You may be interested in: Long-haul flights: sleep tactics and tips for improving your experience

2) What should I do like do?

High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT): A simple and effective way to incorporate intense exercise into your weekly routine (illustrative image by Infobae)

In chapter Well the tableWe’ve built our fitness content around these two simple questions, providing science-backed advice to help you find the exercise that’s right for you. will make you feel better by lifting your body as far as is comfortable. From time to time, maybe you can have a little fun too.

You may be interested in: These were the top health questions in 2023 and their answers.

Below is a selection of our favorite exercises of last year.

Walking vs Running: An in-depth comparison to help you choose the best option for your health and physical well-being, based on expert advice (Illustrative image by Infobae)

1 – Walking against. run

We all know that walking is good for us. But could a short run be even better? In many cases, experts say yes. Incorporating what scientists call “vigorous” exercise into your daily routine will be very beneficial in the long run.

2 – Easy folding

Find something heavy. Put this heavy item in your backpack. Now load the backpack.

It’s truly hard to imagine a simpler exercise than rowing, a fitness trend that started in the military and has spread across the country over the past 10 years. But don’t let its simplicity fool you; Rowing is a very effective way to develop both cardiovascular fitness and strength, whether you’re using a dedicated backpack or an old JanSport with a couple of dictionaries inside.

The Importance of Good Grip Strength: How It Can Significantly Contribute to Longevity and Help You Perform Important Everyday Tasks (Illustrative Image by Infobae)

3 – Hold on

Research has shown that strong arms contribute greatly to longevity. Good grip strength allows you to catch yourself if you fall. It also allows you to perform several important household tasks, such as moving a pot, lifting a heavy bag, and opening a jar of mayonnaise.

4. Prevent neck pain

There are all kinds of training strategies to avoid knee injuries, back pain, shoulder problems and even ankle problems. But the ways to avoid neck pain are more subtle. This has less to do with large exercises and more to do with posture and work habits.

Morning Yoga: How a few poses at the start of the day can energize you and help you focus and calm (illustrative image by Infobae)

5 – Yoga in the morning

Doing some yoga poses first thing in the day will give you energy and help you start your day focused and calm.

6 – The most effective training in the world

High-intensity interval training, or HIIT, is the easiest way to get the intense exercise each week that experts increasingly believe is essential for long-term health and fitness. Although people often associate this workout with CrossFit, there are many types of HIIT.

7 – Strong belly

The key to almost all activities – sports, housework, playing with children – is a strong stomach. But don’t start doing squats, they are just for looking good on the beach. True core strength comes from all the other muscles that surround it except your abs.

Exploring the effects of different exercises on your well-being, from walking to high-intensity exercise (illustrative image by Infobae)

8 – Perfect hike

Hiking is one of the most popular activities in the country, but it can be intimidating. The most important thing, and often the most difficult thing, is to choose the right excursion. Is 150 meters of elevation gain per kilometer a lot? What app should you use when Google fails you (as it often does in the woods)?

9 – Ride carefully

Every year, about 66,000 Americans go to the emergency room for skiing and snowboarding-related injuries, many of which could be avoided with a little advance preparation.

While it’s best to start a couple of months before hitting the slopes, it’s never too late. According to experts, the most important body parts to train are the hamstrings, core and shoulders.

HIIT workout in the pool: a low-impact, high-impact workout on your joints (illustrative image by Infobae)

10- Resistance in water

Are you looking for a regimen that won’t harm your joints? Get trained HIIT to the shallowest part of the pool. Exercising in a pool is a great way to get in shape, partly because water is harder to move than air. The trainers managed to come up with tiring, challenging and interesting exercises on the water.

11 – Tai Chi for body and mind

Tai chi is one of the most popular exercises in the world and is very effective for training balance, mobility and breathing. And with moves like Splitting the Wild Horse’s Mane, Swinging Arms Like Clouds, and Washing Heaven’s Qi, it’s hard not to enjoy their practice.

Pick a few moves and let your curiosity carry you along.

*Special Reports – Lifestyle