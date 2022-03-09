11 games without internet for computer and mobile

Spin-off of the popular Fallout franchise, this game manages a nuclear shelter and its survivors. You will have to build different shelters and power generators, manage resources and even grow the population by forming pairs. Once downloaded, you can play it safely on any platform without requiring a connection.

It is true that our smartphones are usually permanently connected, either by 4G or 5G or via WiFi, but sometimes we can be in a remote area with poor coverage and we will be happy to know that we have a few games that will have no problem starting in offline mode. . This is a selection of some of the best and/or most popular.

If you go to the beach, the mountains or simply have to take a plane trip or any place without an Internet connection available, then you have several game options that, once downloaded, you can play without the need for an active connection .

Monument Valley 2

Sequel to Apple’s Game of the Year 2014, this second installment follows the same style of puzzles based on MC Escher’s impossible designs in which you guide a mother and her daughter on their journey through magical architectures where they will discover impossible and amazing paths puzzles as they unravel the secrets of Sacred Geometry.

Duets

In this precision title, you must direct a halo topped with two balls of different colors, but you must bear in mind that none of them must even touch the different rectangular obstacles that will appear along the way.

Angry Birds Friends

The popular game about shooting birds at structures using a slingshot also has an offline version. Rovio’s original title is present in this Friends format to be able to play in company, but offline.

Three’s!

The classic number puzzle game is another great alternative that can be played offline. You will have to move numbers up and down to join them and, thus, form the highest possible numbers.

Subway Surfers

in this particular autorunneryou will give life to a character on a skateboard who is chased by a policeman after doing a graffiti on a train You will have to be agile to avoid all the obstacles in your path while you collect coins.

Games without internet for computer

Once again, it is rare that we have a computer that cannot connect to the network via WiFi or cable, but there are rare situations of connection problems in which we will be happy to know that we can play a game while everything returns to normal.

In this case, these are some of the best games without DRM (Digital Rights Management), an anti-copying technology that uses your internet connection to make sure that the game you want to play is associated with an account that has legally purchased it.

Blasphemous

Blasphemous is a merciless action platformer with elements of hack-n-slash combat, set in the twisted world of Cvstodia. Explore, upgrade your skills and slaughter the hordes of enemies that stand in your way to break the cycle of eternal damnation. The work of The Game Kitchen studio is one of the best Spanish games in recent times. The GOG version comes without DRM, so download, install… and disconnect if you want.

Control

The latest from Remedy, parents of the Max Payne saga, is a great game that surprised on its release in 2019. You control Jesse Faden, who, in search of his missing brother, ends up arriving at a supernatural Federal Agency full of unexpected characters and strange events. The GOG version is DRM-free and those from other digital stores can be played without a connection to Steam or the Epic Games Store.

Hades

One of the most successful independent games of 2020 is a roguelike (a game where scenarios or bonuses change every time you die) in which each attempt to escape from Hell is different from the previous one thanks to the blessings of the gods of Olympus. According to his blog, all PC versions are DRM-free.

Cyberpunk 2077

GOG is the best app store and the one with the fewest restrictions at the DRM level. If you add to that that it is owned by CD Projekt, the creators of Cyberpunk 2077, you already have the key on how to play the futuristic RPG offline.

The Witcher 3

Another similar case is The Witcher 3, also from the Poles at CD Projekt Red, one of the best fantasy role-playing games in history. If you want to know why Geralt of Rivia became popular in the gaming sector long before the Netflix series was released, you can download it on GOG without DRM.