11 Google Discover tricks that not many know

For many of us it will have gone unnoticed. We refer to the application of Google Discover. Does it ring a bell? Some time ago we already talked about it in an article but we are going to summarize how it works to refresh its memory.

Google Discover came out back in 2017 and basically it is a Google functionality that consists of offer us content without our request based on different sources. To do this, it uses an AI that searches between different sources such as:

Our browsing history.

Activity in those places that Google can access: email inbox and outbox, use of apps, Skype conversations, etc.

Location history.

Information from our devices.

We can in any case, help the AI ​​to offer better content. For this reason, we have decided to make a tips and tricks list that will help us improve with this curious application.

Accessing Discover

We may not know what Google Discover is, as we have said above. Therefore, we will not know how to access this application either. In this case, we will start with the simplest. We can access directly from the home screen of our terminal. To access Google Discover we will have to:

Access Google Discover from the google-widget

Access by pressing directly in the Google app.

Setting weather information

As soon as you open Google Discover, the first thing that appears is weather information based on our location. This information appears to us as a card. In my case, it appears in the upper left corner.

Clicking on the three points, we can change the temperature from Fahrenheit to Celsius and thus we can know the temperature with greater accuracy.

Giving a little love to the topics that interest us

We know that our search habits are not the same as the topics of interest in Google Discovery. When opening the application the first few times, topics that do not interest us will appear. Therefore, we can correct this by configuring the topics that interest us or not:

In the cards that appear, we click on the three points in the lower right corner.

In the menu that appears, we can mark options such as that we are not interested in this card, in the subject in general or in content in Spanish.

Additionally, pulsating in the heart that appears on the card, we can also tailor the cards to our interests.

Giving a little like, we can have topics that we like and thus teach the AI ​​little by little what we want to appear. Simple and useful, right?

Removing or adding multiple topics at once

Eliminating the topics and sources that interest us is essential to be able to configure Google Discover but it can be tedious if we eliminate them one by one. In this case, we can quickly modify these preferences. To do this, we will do the following:

Click on the three options dots on any card.

Click on manage channels and interests.

Within the new window, at the top, we will see the topics on which we have clicked on continue.

Clicking on each theme, a card will appear which we can configure to view or remove that theme.

Viewing suggestions based on activity

In the menu that we have shown previously, we can see that just below topics that have been suggested based on our activity. If we see any topic that does not interest us, we will click on the check buttons on the right to remove them.

If we click on the check on the right, we can remove or add the suggested topics that interest us or not in our activity.

Visiting topics beyond the initial summary

On the main page of Google Discover, we will have a summary of topics that we have either added or have been suggested based on our regular search activity. At the beginning of each card we can see what they are about. If we go down a bit, we will see that we no longer have news in our feed, so if we click on more news, We will delve into the activities shown.

We will see a list that is no longer finite like the previous one. The first themes will be related to the themes that we follow. After a few, the topics will start to become more scattered.

Accessing the assistant and Google Lens

From Google Discover, we have the option to access Google Assistant Already Google Lens. At the top, we will have the assistant microphone and Google Lens camera icons accessible for use at any time.

We will simply have to click on any of the icons that appear to access these new features. We can create reminders, add events or explore the assistant without having to say “Ok Google”. The same will happen with Google Lens. We will be able to translate, for example, the text of the images thanks to this functionality.

Selecting the notifications we want to see

If we keep poking around in the settings, we can see that we can change the notifications we have in Google Discover. These notifications give information about weather changes, weather conditions, frequent trips, sports reminders and so on. To see what notifications we can adjust, we do the following:

Click on our image in the upper right corner.

in the upper right corner. Let’s go to settings.

Within settings we have notifications.

We can see and remove the notifications that we do not want to use.

Changing the Google widget

If we have activated the Google widget, we can change the theme from Google Discover. We can adjust, among others, the color, the logo, the background, the borders, etc. We will change the widget as follows:

Let’s go to settings.

Within settings, the search widget menu will appear.

We enter and modify the settings we want.

Turning on data saver in Discover

Google Discover updates in the background so in some cases it can be a nuisance if we have a data rate with little data. If we want it to not update so often, we can change this option within the same system settings menu.

Let’s go to settings.

We click in general.

We will see the “data saver” option. We mark it and that’s it.

Completely disabling Google Discover

If by any chance we are tired of Google Discover and we don’t feel like having it, we can always turn it off completely. To deactivate Google Discover, we have to go to the same menu as before, modifying the following options:

Let’s go to settings.

We press again in general.

We found the Discover option. We uncheck it if we want to deactivate it.

With this, we will have completely deactivated Google Discover. On the main screen, the Discover cards will disappear and only the search bar will be available.

