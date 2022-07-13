11% increase in Social Security payments: what will checks look like in 2023?

The beneficiaries of Social Security could see their monthly checks increase by 10.8% next year if inflation persists at its current rate, according to a recent analysis by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB).

The amounts that are sent depend, among other factors, on the retirement age, wages, years of work, but also suffer an increase thanks to the cost of living adjustment (COLA, for its acronym in English), which is regulated in relation to the Consumer Price Index for Urban Salaried and White-collar Workers (CPI-W).

If inflation falls to the target rate of 0.2% monthly inflation, then checks could rise 7.9%, close to the Social Security Administration (SSA) estimate.

However, given that inflation has remained high throughout the year, with the consumer price index rising 8.6% in May, the increase is likely to be between those two figures, potentially around 8.8%. % says CRFB.

11% increase in Social Security payments: what will payments look like in 2023?

The CRFB estimate of a large increase is in line with other reports, which have concluded that Social Security payments will need to rise sharply in 2023 to keep pace with rising rates of inflation. This year’s COLA was 5.9%, the highest since 1982, however, it fell short in the face of rising prices.

This year, the average payments for retired individuals increased to $1,657 per month. If the COLA for 2023 is 10.8%, the average payments would increase to $1,837while, Going by projections from an SSA official, an 8% increase would bring the typical check to about $1,790.

Actual adjustments are based on CPI-W data for the third quarter of the current year and the official COLA increase will be announced in October.