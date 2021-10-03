Acting in the films of Marvel for many actors it was a balm, a commercial blessing and a godsend. Consider, for example, the case of Robert Downey Jr., the interpreter of Iron Man whose life and career were literally revitalized by the first film directed by Jon Favreau in 2008 and the possibility of continuing to interpret Tony Stark in all subsequent films of the MCU in which the character appears, up to the poignant farewell consumatosi in Avengers: Endgame.

Unfortunately, however, many other performers, even very valid ones and with a filmography and prestigious characters in their past, have disappointed in the MCU film, struggling to carve out a sufficient dose of impact in the collective imagination and losing the compass in the productions of Marvel Studios. Some cases have been particularly bombastic, so much so that they have deeply disappointed the production and brought the House of Ideas to have even, in all likelihood, regretted having hired them.

But who is it specifically?

It goes from Terrence Howard, whose participation in the aforementioned first Iron Man it even generated an economic dispute, a Dave Bautista, who did not express properly tender words towards the client about the dismissal of James Gunn for old compromising tweets, passing through a frustrated Natalie Portman struggling with his interpretations in the cycle of Thor, waiting for that Thor: Love and Thunder fix things by offering her the limelight of a trial as Mighty Thor, al Tim Roth de The Incredible Hulk, which we recently found in Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings as the Abomination (without forgetting Edward Norton And Gwyneth Paltrow, cited on the cover).

In today’s gallery, that you find at the bottom of the news, the 11 MCU actors Marvel regretted hiring.

