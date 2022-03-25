11 movie and series premieres for the weekend (March 21 – 27)

We have a new list of movie and series premieres This week you can’t miss it.

The Bridgerton are back, along with the current Japanese series (based on one of the best-selling novels), a French series about alternate realities and the long-awaited premiere of Halowhich marks the arrival of teacher Chief to the series.

Do you never know what movies and series to watch on the weekend? You are not the only one, but for this we have an infallible selection with everything that arrives (or was released during the week) on the different streaming platforms, so go get the popcorn, prepare your favorite chair and enjoy a few hours entertainment of all genres.

The weekend is to recharge batteries, relax, stop thinking about work and the office, and to achieve that it is a good idea to watch all the films and series (fantasy, horror, drama and documentaries) that have been on your radar during the week, but that you had not been able to see because you were too busy working and finishing pending as if there was no tomorrow.

Now many different things are released every week (Netflix even promised a new movie every weekend) and luckily, most of those new releases come on those days when you don’t have to go to work, can wake up as late as your body allows, and be as unproductive as possible. it seems to you Whether it’s at the movies or streaming, there’s always something to watch.

The best thing about this weekend in particular? The second season of Bridgerton is ideal for romantics, but there is also something for science fiction fans (worlds parallels), the videogames (Halo), foreign dramas (Pachinko) and Spanish films with great actors (Competence Official).

Movies with the best reviews, series and special programs, your weekend schedule has just been filled with hours and hours of entertainment. These are the premieres of movies and series that you cannot miss.

FILMS

Blindfolded (Cinemas)