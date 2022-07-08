11 movies that give (a lot) shame to their protagonists

Acting is a job. Even at the most elite level, Hollywood actors work, even if from the outside it doesn’t look like the work the rest of us are used to doing. And that means that, like us, an actor will do something just to get paid and later regret it.

An example: dakota johnson.

Recently, in an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress – who is currently starring in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel ‘Persuasion’ – spoke of the “battle” involved in making the ’50 Shades of Gray’ film trilogy ‘ that launched his career.

The casting of Johnson and co-star Jamie Dornan in the lead roles, along with Sam Taylor-Wood directing, lent a veneer of credibility to these fetish literature blockbusters. But the final product was full of awkward dialogue and embarrassing sex scenes. “I signed on to do a very different version of the movie that we ended up doing,” Johnson said.

Johnson is not the first actress to express some embarrassment about her acting decisions. Here are other times Hollywood’s A-list has trashed her work.

