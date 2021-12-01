11 new things streaming in December

In December, three Netflix films will arrive in streaming in Italy that will first also spend a few days in cinemas: The power of the dog, It was the hand of God And Don’t Look Up, with Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep. Then the series will come The Ferragnez and the movie Being the Ricardos, both on Amazon Prime Video. The series will arrive on Disney + instead The Book of Boba Fett and on Sky (and Now TV) a revival series of Sex and the City and the first series directed by Gabriele Muccino.

The power of the dog

December 1: Netflix

A western, adaptation of the novel of the same name written in 1867 by Thomas Savage, directed by Jane Champion in which Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst star. It is set in the early twentieth century: he is a breeder, she is her husband’s new wife. He doesn’t like her at all. He’s recently gone through a few cinemas, as is sometimes the case with certain Netflix movies, and critics generally liked it a lot. OnHollywood Reporter David Rooney praised “the unhurried rhythms”, the “thunderous notes of melancholy, loneliness, torment, jealousy and resentment” and the way in which Champion “manages to be totally in control and delve deeply with careful delicacy into turbulent life. interior of each of its protagonists “.

Harlem

December 3: Amazon Prime Video

One of those series that follow friends or girlfriends grappling with various chores in their life. In this case, four friends, all from Harlem, the New York neighborhood that according to Amazon is the “mecca of Black Culture in America”. The series is a comedy and the four protagonists are: an anthropology professor, the creator of a dating app, “an incurable romantic and wealthy stylist” and an actress / singer.

Azor

December 3: Mubi

A political thriller about a banker from Geneva who in 1980, in the midst of the Argentine dictatorship, goes with his wife to Buenos Aires to settle some matters left unresolved by one of his partners of which there is no news. On the New York Times Manohla Dargis wrote that he recounts «a world in flames, with discretion». About the director – the debutante Andreas Fontana, who is Swiss but lived in Argentina – Dargis wrote: “instead of filling the film with accidents, twists, sexy characters, empty moralism and great political gestures, he was able to reduce everything to the bone “.

The Ferragnez – The series

December 9: Amazon Prime Video

The docu-reality on Chiara Ferragni, Fedez and their children. It will last eight episodes (the first five available immediately, the last three on December 16) and was filmed between the end of 2020 and the first months of 2021. When she was pregnant for the second time and he was busy at the Sanremo Festival. As Amazon presents it, “the series will tell with delicacy and irony the passions, joys, tears and ambitions of a normal and extraordinary young couple who will open up to reveal themselves and to discover intimate and never-seen-before aspects of themselves and their relationship, accepting with courage to get naked, to dig deep and open the doors of their home to the spectators ». Promoting it on social networks shouldn’t be a problem.

And Just Like That…

December 9: Sky and NOW

The series for those who were not satisfied with the 94 episodes, the prequel series and the two films Sex and the City. Because it’s a revival of that series starring Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis: Samantha will be missing instead, that is Kim Cattrall. It will run for ten episodes, the first two of which will be available on December 9 at the same time as their arrival on the US service HBO Max.

It was the hand of God

December 15: Netflix

The new film by Paolo Sorrentino, also this for a few days in a bit of cinema. Although the protagonist is called Fabio Schisa, it is a largely autobiographical film, which is set in Naples and tells different aspects of the family and life of a seventeen-year-old boy, understandably very interested – as well as a couple of other things – upon arrival in the city of Diego Armando Maradona. Filippo Scotti, Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo, Luisa Ranieri and Renato Carpentieri star in it, and it is the film that will represent Italy for the Oscar for best international film.

At home everyone is fine

December 20: Sky and NOW

A series directed by Gabriele Muccino (who in the past worked for TV on the set of A Place in the Sun) that with the homonymous film he directed in 2018 shares the title but not much else. It is eight episodes long and tells the story of the Ristuccia family, who have been running a popular Roman restaurant for about forty years and whose balance is suddenly upset.

Being the Ricardos

December 21: Amazon Prime Video

Directed and written by Aaron Sorkin, it tells the story of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who in the 1950s played Lucy and Ricky Ricardo, the two protagonists of the sitcom Lucy and me. In the film Ball and Arnaz (and therefore also Lucy and Ricky) are played by Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. In particular, the film tells what happens when the two “are threatened by disconcerting personal accusations, political defamation and cultural taboos”.

Don’t Look Up

December 24: Netflix

A comedy about an astronomy graduate who, together with her professor, discovers that a comet could end up against the Earth. They try to tell the right people, but those in charge – including the US president – seem to care. The director is Adam McKay, that of The big bet, the graduate student is Jennifer Lawrence, the professor is Leonardo DiCaprio and the president of the United States is Meryl Streep. Then there are also Mark Rylance, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and Cate Blanchett.

Impatient and cinephiles will be able to see it in cinemas as early as 10 December.

The Book of Boba Fett

December 29 Disney +

A Disney series about the well-known bounty hunter who, together with the mercenary Fennec Shan, returns to Tatooine to reclaim the territory once controlled by Jabba the Hutt. For those who have understood almost nothing of the previous lines, before seeing this series set in the Star Wars Galaxy it is perhaps the case to pass by the street, and at least look at The Mandalorian. Who knows what we’re talking about, on the other hand, was probably already expecting this series created by Jon Favreau.

The Wrath of a Man – Wrath of Man

December 27: Amazon Prime Video

A Guy Ritchie film based on the French film The convoyeur, starring Jason Statham and with dozens of bullets fired in the trailer alone.