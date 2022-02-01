11 new things to stream in February

Among the new things coming in streaming in the next few days are the series Pam & Tommythe documentary The Tinder scammer and the series Inventing Anna, all three inspired by true stories. The thriller share is instead well covered by the Apple TV series Suspicionwhich speaks of a kidnapping, and from Vigil – Investigation on board, which has to do with nuclear submarines. The Italian series will also arrive in February Fidelitythe new season of LOL and the series Demergerwhich rests its dramatic premises on the hypothesis that it is possible to separate working and private memory.

Pam & Tommy

February 2: Disney +

An eight-episode miniseries presented by Disney + as “a love, crime and cautionary tale that explores the relationship between privacy, technology and celebrity” that traces “the origins of our current era of Reality TV in a stolen tape seen by millions of people, which in reality was intended only for the two protagonists ». The love story is that between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, played by Lily James and Sebastian Stan. The stolen tape is a porn video that the two wanted to keep to themselves and which was instead stolen by a worker (in the series: Seth Rogen). It was written by Robert Siegel, screenwriter of The Wrestler And The Founder and former director of the satirical site The Onionand directed by Craig Gillespie, the director of Tonya.

The Tinder scammer

February 2: Netflix

A documentary inspired by the true story of Shimon Hayut, an Israeli man who, through Tinder, pretended to be very rich and defrauded several women, including one from whom he got $ 240,000 (alleging that he was rich but did not have access to his heritage). The story of him was told by the Norwegian newspaper VG, in an article whose title – “The Tinder Swindler” – is also the English title of the documentary. Netflix writes: «Between one swipe and another, finding love online is not easy. This is why Cecilie doesn’t believe her eyes when she matches up with a rich and handsome playboy, discovering that he is the man of her dreams of her. But the reality turns out to be quite different: when the woman realizes that the self-styled international businessman is not who she says she is, he has already taken everything from her and the story gives way to a thriller with revenge ».

Murderville

February 3: Netflix

A comedy series starring a detective played by Will Arnett, who in each episode must solve a new murder case with the help of a famous guest: among others, Sharon Stone, Kumail Nanjiani and Conan O’Brien. With the peculiarity that none of them know what will happen and therefore find themselves improvising. As Netflix explains, “the guest stars of each episode haven’t received the script and have no idea what’s going to happen. They will have to improvise for the duration of the investigation… but it will be only the special guest who decides who the killer is ».

Reacher

February 4: Amazon Prime Video

An eight-episode series based on the book Dangerous area, 1997 novel written by Lee Child, which started the series of books starring Jack Reacher, a former military police investigator who ends up in Margrave, a small town in the southeastern United States where he is charged with murder. Then, “while he works to prove his innocence” he comes across “a deep-rooted conspiracy.” Jack Reacher, who was played by Tom Cruise in two films a few years ago, is played here by Alan Ritchson, much more similar to the literary character than Cruise. The series, as the trailer already suggests, will have a different and more light-hearted tone than the film.

Looop Lapeta

February 4th: Netflix

An Indian film partly in Hindi and partly in English, remake of Lola runs, German film from 1998. It is about a woman and her race against time to save a boy who has lost the money of a criminal, and who therefore risks his life. In one of those films where the protagonists seem trapped in a sort of time loop. The trailer is quite dynamic and colorful.

Suspicion

February 4: Apple TV +

A thriller series about four British citizens accused of kidnapping the son of a businesswoman played by Uma Thurman in New York. It is the US remake of the Israeli series False Flagof 2017.

Vigil – Investigation on board

February 7: Sky and Now

A BBC miniseries starring a Scottish policewoman dealing with the suspicious death of a person aboard a nuclear-powered submarine, in a case that appears to involve both the Navy and MI6 intelligence. In the United Kingdom, where she arrived a few months ago, she had excellent ratings and generally very good reviews: writing, acting (in particular of the protagonists Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie, photography (especially in the scenes set in the submarine) and its being an “old-fashioned” series.

Inventing Anna

February 11: Netflix

It’s a series inspired by the true story of how Anna Sorokin, born in Russia in 1991, managed to pass herself off as a very wealthy heiress, and what happened when a journalist discovered she wasn’t. Shonda Rhimes, one of the most important Hollywood producers who has already worked on Netflix Bridgerton.

Fidelity

February 14: Netflix

An Italian series, based on the book of the same name by Marco Missiroli, with Michele Riondino and Lucrezia Guidone and Carolina Sala and Leonardo Pazzagli. It was filmed between Rome, Rimini and Milan and talks about fidelity in a couple put in crisis by two encounters, when “something creeps into their relationship leading them to doubt everything, even themselves”.

Demerger

February 18: Apple TV +

A series with Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro and Christopher Walken. Developed from an idea by Ben Stiller, it speaks of “a work team whose employees have undergone a splitting procedure, which surgically divides their professional memories from their personal ones.” Everything goes into crisis when one of the protagonists finds himself «at the center of a mystery to be revealed that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself».

LOL: Who laughs is out

February 24: Amazon Prime Video

Not really a novelty, but since there will still be new protagonists (Virginia Raffaele, Corrado Guzzanti, Diana Del Bufalo, Maccio Capatonda, Maria Di Biase, Mago Forest, Alice Mangione, Gianmarco Pozzoli, Tess Masazza and Max Angioni), it has succeeded. to sneak into this list, by virtue of what was noted in 2021. Leading will be Fedez and Frank Matano. The general rules will be the same: you can’t laugh.