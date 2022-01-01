11 new things to stream in January

The series is already available on Netflix today Stuck, di-e-con Ficarra and Picone and on Sky and NOW the film will arrive tonight Leave one day in Rome, by-and-with Edoardo Leo. To stay with Italian things, in a couple of weeks on Amazon Prime Video will arrive the series based on the mysteries of Alessandro Robecchi and at the end of the month on Sky and NOW the series Christian, with Edoardo Pesce. Among the other news this month are the new film by George Clooney, a couple of crime series but also a strange animated film and, on Netflix, the thriller film. Monaco: on the verge of war.

Stuck

January 1: Netflix

A series in six episodes written, directed and performed by Salvo Ficarra and Valentino Picone, who, as happens in middle school, are known to many only by their surname. It’s their series, a couple of years after the movie The first Christmas, which grossed 15 million euros. He speaks of “a murder, two friends who have come to the wrong place at the wrong time and many misunderstandings that will lead them into surreal situations”.

Leave one day in Rome

January 1: Sky and NOW

The fourth film directed by Edoardo Leo, who is also the protagonist together with Marta Nieto, Claudia Gerini and Stefano Fresi. Sky presents him with a series of questions: «How difficult is it to separate after a long relationship, after ten years of cohabitation or marriage? How difficult is it to find the words, the ways? How complicated is it to want to leave a man without making him suffer? And if one day, in a moment of desperation and loneliness, you write to a mail of the heart? To let off steam or to find someone who would suggest us how to do it, how to be able to separate without making our partner suffer? But above all, what would happen if that anonymous letter reached our partner? ». It has the same title as a song by Niccolò Fabi, but the whole trailer is accompanied by “Always and forever” by Francesco De Gregori.

Monaco: on the verge of war

January 5: Netflix

A film with Jeremy Irons directed by Christian Schwochow, director of some episodes of The Crown. It is based on the novel Monk, written by Robert Harris and published in Italy by Mondadori. Irons plays Neville Chamberlain, British Prime Minister between 1937 and 1940, who signed the Munich Agreements with France, Italy and Nazi Germany in 1938. The film is a thriller set in that year and among the protagonists are a British civil servant and a German diplomat, «two old friends in serious danger and at the center of a web of political subterfuge».

The Tender Bar

January 7: Amazon Prime Video

The new film by George Clooney, after the poorly appreciated The Midnight Sky, released on Netflix. It’s about a boy raised by an uncle played by Ben Affleck, who “begins to boldly, if not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams – with one foot constantly in his uncle’s bar,” in which he seeks father figures. The boy’s grandfather is played by Christopher Lloyd, the mother by Lily Rabe, and the film is based on The bar of high hopes, autobiographical book written in 2005 by JR Moehringer.

The House

January 14: Netflix

It is an animated film shot in stop motion and tells three different stories, which all share the same house. Netflix presents it as “an eccentric dark comedy”, and just look at the trailer to understand that it is certainly bizarre and surreal and that it is difficult to explain in a few words what you are talking about.

Landscapers – A near-perfect crime

A miniseries produced by Sky and HBO about «a couple apparently

normal that ends up at the center of an incredible investigation when two bodies are discovered in the garden behind a house in Nottingham ». He is David Thewlis, she is Olivia Colman, the story is inspired by a true story. In a summary of dozens of reviews received by the series, Rotten Tomatoes he wrote: “it adds an enigmatic style to an already incredible story, with different results, but with two protagonists capable of basing the absurdity on two excellent interpretations”.

Monterossi

January 17: Amazon Prime Video

An Italian series directed by Roan Johnson and based on detective stories written by Alessandro Robecchi and starring Carlo Monterossi, a television author who despises his highly successful program, to which someone with his face covered one evening calls the intercom at home and shoots. He is saved, but he gets an understandable curiosity to know who did it and why. Monterossi, played by Fabrizio Bentivoglio, becomes in short a detective by chance, “always poised between ironic indolence and blues yearning”.

As We See It

January 21: Amazon Prime Video

A series in eight episodes which, like many others, features three roommates between the ages of twenty and thirty. Except that each of the three roommates – Jack, Harrison and Violet – has some autism spectrum disorder, and therefore has problems and difficulties in having relationships, or even just leaving the house.

Hit Monkey

January 26: Disney +

For those unfamiliar with Marvel comics, this animated series based on a character who appeared in his first comic book story in 2010 may seem odd. Because it features a Japanese macaque and the ghost of a murderer. Furthermore, the macaque “goes in search of revenge around the Tokyo underworld and becomes” the famous killer of assassins “”. For those who are attentive and frequent reader of the Post, we had already talked about this series in November, but then Disney + had decided to move it to January.

The Afterparty

January 28: Apple TV +

A thriller series, which, however, does not take itself too seriously, about a group of former high school friends who get together for a party organized by one of them who has become rich and famous. He himself is killed and each of them is therefore a suspect.

Christian

January 28: Sky and NOW

A series starring Edoardo Pesce, a petty criminal from the Roman suburbs to whom the stigmata suddenly appear, with the accompanying ability to work miracles. Each of its six episodes is directed by Stefano Lodovichi.