11 new things to stream in November

In November will arrive in streaming, among other things: a documentary on Radio Radicale, a western produced by Jay-Z, a series with Carlo Verdone making Carlo Verdone, a Swedish true crime series, the most expensive film ever made by Netflix, the Netflix series of Zerocalcare, a series on the last season of Juventus, a Marvel animated series with a monkey protagonist, one of the series which has been talked about as the possible new game of Thrones, an awaited documentary about the Beatles, a series about a group of space bounty hunters and the new film by Pif.

Radical waves

November 2: Now and Sky

A documentary on the history of Radio Radicale, born in the seventies on the initiative of a group of Roman radicals. Among them was Pino Pietrolucci, who recalled his birth in this way: «I went to Marco Pannella with all the equipment I had at home saying: I have a radio ready to broadcast, I would like to do something different. And he said: Do you want to do Radio Radicale? Do it. ” Then, over the years, often thanks to Pannella, the radio – which for almost forty years, by its choice, has been transmitting only mass music in the interludes – proved to be fundamental for the Radical Party, and therefore for a series of events in the political, social and cultural life of the last decades.

The harder they fall

November 3: Netflix

A western – produced by Jay-Z among others and directed by singer and music video director Jeymes Samuel – starring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz and Regina King. It talks about the outlaw Nat Love who, learning that his enemy is about to get out of prison, reunites the gang of yesteryear to go and find him. Netflix talks about it as a “new generation western”; several reviews have appreciated the characters and the overall style, often talking about it in positive terms. Although, as he wrote Rotten Tomatoes in its summary, “The Harder They Fall he is not as strong and courageous as his characters ».

Life as a Carlo

November 5: Amazon Prime Video

A series of ten half-hour episodes each starring Carlo Verdone who plays Carlo Verdone, or at least an imaginary version of himself. Amazon presents it like this: «it is the comedy series in which Verdone plays Carlo, revealing for the first time his most intimate sphere, made up of a small circle of acquaintances, one more bizarre than the other. There is also love, that for a pharmacist, which blossomed – coincidentally – in a place very dear to him: the neighborhood pharmacy. But when the proposal to run for mayor of Rome arrives, Carlo’s life will have even more comical and unpredictable implications ».

The Unlikely Murderer

November 5: Netflix

The true crime quota of the month. It is a miniseries that offers a “free interpretation” of the story of how Stig Engström, the graphic designer identified as the alleged murderer, in 1986, of the then Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, “managed to evade justice to the death, with a mixed of audacity, luck and the perplexity of the police ». We talked about the murder of Palme a few years ago here, and again in June 2020 (but perhaps, before going here, some would prefer to see the series).

Red notice

November 12: Netflix

With an estimated budget of around $ 200 million, it’s the most expensive movie Netflix has ever made, and it seems that each of its three leads – Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds – was paid $ 20 million to star in it. It is an action comedy in which Johnson plays a prominent FBI official who ends up in the middle of a robbery and who finds himself an accomplice to the art thief played by Reynolds, with the aim of catching the thief played by Gadot. .

Tear off along the edges

November 17: Netflix

The first animated series created by the designer Zerocalcare, consisting of six episodes of about 15 minutes each. The protagonist, as in all the author’s works, will be Zerocalcare himself, and the two co-protagonists will be his friends Sara and Secco. Zerocalcare will also dub all the characters, except the Armadillo, the animal that in the comics interprets his conscience, which will have the voice of Valerio Mastandrea. Tear off along the edges it’s about a train ride, but it’s full of anecdotes and flashbacks that talk about many other pieces of life that, in the end, somehow come together.

Marvel’s Hit Monkey

November 17: Disney +

For those unfamiliar with Marvel comics, this animated series based on a character who appeared in his first comic book story in 2010 may seem odd. Because it features a Japanese macaque and the ghost of a murderer. Furthermore, the macaque “goes in search of revenge around the Tokyo underworld and becomes” the famous killer of assassins “”.

The wheel of time

November 19: Amazon Prime Video

One of those series, many in recent years, which has been talked about as a possible new one game of Thrones, about which it should also be remembered that it got off to a rather bad start and only acquired admirers along the way. It is from the book series The wheel of time, written by Robert Jordan, and has Rosamund Pike as the protagonist. The first three episodes will be available immediately, the others will arrive one a week until December 24th.

Amazon presents it like this: “Set in an epic and sprawling world where magic exists and only a few women can use it, the story follows Moiraine (Pike), a member of an incredibly powerful all-female organization called Aes Sedai, upon her arrival. at Two Rivers. There begins a dangerous journey around the world together with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, destined to save or destroy humanity ».

Cowboy Bebop

November 19th: Netflix

The adaptation of a well-known Japanese anime from the nineties, about a ramshackle group of bounty hunters traveling on a spaceship. According to Netflix, “an action-packed space western” whose protagonists “form a fierce and sarcastic team ready to fight the worst criminals in the solar system, if the price is right … but that can only kick and beat its way. among the many fights before the past ends up swallowing them all ».

The Beatles: Get Back

November 25: Disney +

A highly anticipated documentary in three parts (the second and third will arrive on November 26 and 27) made by Peter Jackson from unpublished and restored material that tells the work of the Beatles in January 1969, during the recording of 14 new songs and ahead of their first concert in about three years. He tells how “in the face of an almost impossible deadline, the strong bonds of friendship shared by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr are put to the test.” And, Disney wrote, “it is the result of studying nearly 60 hours of unreleased footage, shot in 21 days by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and more than 150 hours of unheard-of audio recordings, most of which are remained preserved in a vault for over half a century ».

All or Nothing: Juventus

November 25: Amazon Prime Video

A sports docuseries, like those already done on Manchester City and Tottenham, which follows the “behind the scenes” of a football team. In this case the Juventus of the 2021-21 season: a not exactly exciting year for the team, the one with Andrea Pirlo as coach and the last of Cristiano Ronaldo, which ended with a fourth place and a bad elimination in the Champions League. But, you know, the story of failures is often more interesting than that of successes.

And we like assholes stood and watched

November 29: Now and Sky

The new film by Pif, stage name of Francesco Diliberto, with Fabio De Luigi, Ilenia Pastorelli and Valeria Solarino. It has as its protagonist a manager who develops “the algorithm that will make it superfluous in his company”. Who ends up being a rider for FUUBER and whose main company is Stella, a hologram developed by FUUBER.