11 phrases of Jennifer Lawrence that will make you love her | WOMEN

Today, August 15, is the birthday of one of the great Hollywood actresses, Jennifer Lawrence. The actress turns 24 today and surely she celebrates it in style. Recently, Forbes magazine published who were the highest paid celebrities, and this young interpreter slipped into the list. Jennifer was on the list for being one of the highest paid actresses under the age of 25.

And it is true that in recent times the success of the actress has increased significantly. There are many awards that the actress has won.

An Oscar, a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award, four MTV Movie Awards, three People’s Choice Awards, three Teen’s Choice Awards, these are just some of the awards that the actress has taken home.

On her birthday, we chose some phrases that she has said in public that make us adore her for being authentic and showing herself as she is.

“I have nothing to do all day. I might as well not wear my pants.”

“Eating is one of the favorite parts of my day”

“I don’t work well up here”

“I could eat that pizza by myself”

“I go to an interview and I’m like a chiwawa, I tremble and I pee”

“Sorry if I ran over your family, I thought I saw Honey Booboo”

“You should start exercising your vagina”

“I thought there was going to be food in here but it’s just words”

“I am a woman, I am never going to look in the mirror and be…”

“I would like this to be like Mean Girls to break it up and share it with you”

“Is there any food here?”