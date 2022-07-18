11 proven ways to lose weight without exercise

Losing weight without exercise seems like a tall tale, but it is not. In the end, our success in life and the goals that we set for ourselves depend, for the most part, on the decisions we make to get them. If one longs for one thing, for example, losing weight, and does not carry out techniques and tactics that help him achieve it, he will hardly be able to achieve it.

But if you gradually change your routines and incorporate tricks to help you lose weight, sooner rather than later you will be able to see the results on the scale with little effort.

Furthermore, although Exercising is extremely beneficial for health., sometimes it is counterproductive if we want to lose weight, especially if we focus only on cardio, as we explain in THE OBJECTIVE. The best thing, however, is that you combine a good exercise routine with a good diet, healthy habits and some tricks like these:

1) Eat lots of protein

So far, research has found that those who eat protein tend to have less fat accumulated in the body. It has also been shown that the consumption of protein foods helps to lose weight and speed up metabolism up to 30% for a few hours after ingestion. This has been reflected by numerous investigations, which have shown that these foods further increase the thermal effect of the body.

2) Serve unhealthy food on red plates

An unusual but successful strategy is to use red plates to help you eat less. Research indicates that this technique at least seems to work for unhealthy dishes, as this study found. The explanation may be that we associate the color red with signs of danger.

3) More coffee and tea

In addition to accelerating intestinal transit – which does not have to be just metabolism – coffee (and tea) can boost this burning of energy, which will make us lose weight. There are several studies that support that coffee, consumed in moderation, It supposes a higher fat expenditure than other drinks.

4) Use smaller plates for unhealthy foods

Experts believe that using a small plate can help you lose weight by eating less. Also, using a larger one can make the portion of food seem smaller, leaving you feeling like you’ve eaten too little. Therefore, it is best to reduce the size of your plates, especially if you are going to consume unhealthy foods.

5) Drink more water, help lose weight

To drink a liter of Water burning 46 calories. It is not much, but if we drink two liters a day, we will be burning 644 calories a week and 2,576 a month. To lose one kilo, you need to have a deficit of approximately 7,000 calories.

6) Chew well and more slowly

Your brain needs time to process that you’ve eaten enough. And chewing food thoroughly has been shown to slow you down, which is associated with lower food intake, greater satiety, and smaller portion sizes.

Also, how quickly you finish eating can also make you lose weight or gain weight. A recent review of 23 studies showed that people who eat faster are more likely to gain weight than people who eat more slowly.

7) Sleep more and better

Insomnia and being overweight are closely related. And the two things are, in fact, the evils that plague most people in the first world. In Spain, without going any further, half of us have excess fat (the 36.6% of Spaniards are overweight and 13.7% obesity, according to the INE), and the 35% have sleep problems (according to data from the Spanish Society of Neurology).

If you notice, both percentages are very similar, and it is not by chance. Science has shown that sleeping poorly and having extra kilos often go hand in hand.

A study published in the scientific journal JAMA Internal Medicinediscovered, after analyzing 120,000 people, that obese people (with a BMI equal to or greater than 30) had slightly shorter sleep durations and more variable sleep patterns. That is, they slept worse and rested less than non-obese individuals.

And, as a result, they turned on a gene called Periodwhich is responsible for regulate sleep schedules and seasonal mood swings and is related to obesity and cardiovascular risk. So, you know, sleep more if you want to lose weight.

8) Do not forget about carbohydrates

Although research published to date has concluded that people who follow a low-carbohydrate diet have a smaller waist circumference than those that do not, it is also true that there are different types of carbohydrates, and that depriving ourselves of their consumption can slow down our metabolism, since, for example, when we exercise, our muscles need the glycogen reserves of carbohydrates to obtain Energy; and if they don’t get enough, they can’t grow.

That is detrimental to our figure because the more muscle we have, the more calories we will burn at rest; or, what is the same, the faster our metabolism will work.

9) Avoid stress

The stress not only can it cause headaches, upset stomach, high blood pressure, chest pain, and sleep disturbances, but it also makes the body metabolizes food more slowlyAccording to research published in the journal Biological Psychiatry .

To add insult to injury, the types of foods our bodies ‘ask for’ when we’re stressed tend to be processed foods high in sugar and fat, such as pastries. Result: The combination of high-calorie cravings and a slow metabolism caused by stress can lead to significant weight gain.

10) Eat foods rich in fiber

You should prioritize the consumption of foods rich in fiber if you want to lose weight, since the body cannot fully digest itso, by introducing it into our dishes, we will be very satiated and for very few calories.

«Fiber also slows down the rate of digestion, so we feel satisfied for longer and less inclined to reach for a snack soon after. And lastly, some research has shown that fiber can actually hold onto some calories and prevent them from being absorbed, which is another benefit, and all of that leads to weight loss.” Victoria Seavernutritionist and associate editorial director of EatingWell.

Thus, as we see, when consuming foods rich in fiber we will feel much more satisfied after meals and, as a result, we will consume less and absorb fewer calories in general.

11) Have more sex

A study (Energy expenditure during sexual activity in young healthy couples) concluded that spending average caloric of a sexual relationship are 85 calories.

Yes, there is significant differences between men and womenbecause they burned 101 kcal vs. all 69 of them. The reason? Metabolism aside, men are more physically involved in bed.