11 September on TV, films and documentaries to remember the attacks

L’September 11 on TV: like every year, the local networks dedicate a special program to remember that fateful day that changed forever not only the United States, but also world history. An anniversary that falls a few weeks after the withdrawal of American troops in Afghanistan and the return of the Taliban to the country.

The US prepares to commemorate the victims in the twentieth anniversary of the attacks on the Twin Towers. The Italian networks dedicated several specials to September 11 on TV: here appointments not to be missed.

Rai1 and Rai Documentari present Special 11 September: the two hours that changed the world, the preview in Italy of the international co-production launched by the BBC, the documentary on the tragedy that redefined the course of contemporary history and geopolitics. The special brings together the stories of 13 people in a deeply personal documentary with intertwined narratives: on the one hand, the two hours between the hijacking and the crash of the four planes; on the other, the story of what came next, the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, which never left them. The documentary is introduced by Monica Maggioni, who hosts – among others – Mohamedou Ould Slahi, former Guantanamo inmate who inspired the film The Mauritanian, and Jason Blazakis, one of the leading experts in the fight against terrorism. The appointment is starting from 20:35 on Rai1.

In the second evening of Network 4 there is the film by Oscar-winning director, Kathryn Bigelow, Zero Dark Thirty. Jessica Chastain plays Maya Lambert, a CIA agent researching Osama Bin Laden. Appointment at 23:35. TV8 proposes the film September 11 without escape, where five people find themselves trapped inside a World Trade Center elevator on the day of the attack. Appointment at 21:30. On La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) there is the film Very strong and Incredibly Close. The protagonist is little Oskar, who lost his father in the 09/11 attacks and now has a mission to carry out.

The network all news of Sky the commemoration ceremony will follow live from New York, starting at 2:00 pm. It will follow, at 6:50 pm on Sky Cinema Due the film World Trade Center, by Oliver Stone with Nicolas Cage, which traces the tragic story of two New York Harbor Police officers, John McLoughlin and Will Jimeno, who first entered the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001 and were trapped under the rubble. Following, The King of Staten Island by Judd Apatow, a film inspired by the life of the protagonist Pete Davidson, a boy forced to face the trauma of the death of his father, a firefighter who has never returned since 9/11.