11 Stars who spoke openly about the abuse and exploitation they experienced as children

When Ariel started acting, she said her mom put her on a strict diet and she stayed away from school. Her mother also forced her to wear her clothes that sexualized her. Ariel explained that her mom made her wear “the shortest skirts, sailor suits, very short clothes, the shortest dresses you’ve ever seen.” People thought she was 24 when she was 12. If there had been a nude scene when she was that age, my mom would have said she was 100 percent.

Peter “hopper” Stone / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

