11 Stars who spoke openly about the abuse and exploitation they experienced as children
Alyson Stoner said companies made her work more hours than the legal child limit and that conditions on the set were dangerous.
Becoming famous at a very young age is often very overwhelming for celebrities. Due to their young age, they often take advantage of child stars, who have a harder time coping with the pressures of fame. Many former child stars have shared the difficulties they faced during their fame as children, and how it has affected them. These are some of the celebrities who have spoken openly:
1.
Jennette McCurdy has said that her mom, Debbie McCurdy, made it her goal to make her daughter famous when she was 6 years old. She said, “My mom had always dreamed of being a great actress, and she became obsessed with making a star out of me.”
Jennette also said that when she was 10 years old, her mom started painting her hair, whitening her teeth and teaching her how to count calories. When she was selected for icarlyI already suffered from eating disorders.
Jennette’s mom died of cancer in 2013, and Jennette received therapy to recover from eating disorders in 2018. She said, “I know if my mom was alive, she would still have eating disorders.”
two.
Shirley Temple’s mother, Gertrude, introduced her to the industry when she was a very young child. Her first role was in war babies (1932) when he was 3 years old. It was a sexually suggestive short film in which children represented adults, and in her autobiography, Shirley described it as “a cynical exploitation of our childlike innocence.”
He added that if any of the children in the film deviated from the script, they would be locked in a windowless sound booth and forced to sit on a block of ice. In his memoirs he also cited many occasions of sexual harassment by those in charge of the studies during his childhood career.
3.
Alyson Stoner wrote in an essay that at the age of 6 she had to audition for scenes with sexual violence, something that took an emotional toll on her.
She also said that at age 12 she was overworked and chronically stressed, which led to malnutrition and eating disorders.
She added that many companies made her work more hours than was legal for a minor, that the conditions on the set were dangerous and inappropriate, and that she also suffered sexual harassment.
Four.
Ariel Winter has been outspoken about acting not being her choice, but her mom’s. Ariel said that her mother Crystal Workman dreamed of being an actress. Ariel said she faced a lot of abuse and exploitation having Crystal as a mom during her performances.
When Ariel started acting, she said her mom put her on a strict diet and she stayed away from school. Her mother also forced her to wear her clothes that sexualized her. Ariel explained that her mom made her wear “the shortest skirts, sailor suits, very short clothes, the shortest dresses you’ve ever seen.” People thought she was 24 when she was 12. If there had been a nude scene when she was that age, my mom would have said she was 100 percent.
Ariel’s teacher, Sharon Sacks, said on set that she was so worried about Ariel’s strict diet that she started sharing food with her. She also explained that Ariel’s mom made him stay late at parties when she was only 12 or 13 years old. Ariel was able to leave legally at the age of 14.
5.
Macaulay Culkin’s childhood career was managed by his father, Kit. He said that his father was controlling and that he made him follow a very tight recording schedule between 1990 and 1994. He also said that his father forced him to stay up every night to learn. the scripts he had to say the next day.
Macaulay acknowledged that his dad was “so crazy” that he forced him to go to Saturday night Live not learning his lines very well when he hosted the show himself at the age of 11.
“He was a bad man. He was abusive. Physically and mentally,” Macaulay said of his dad. He added that his dad was also abusive to his mom and siblings. Macaulay Culkin was 15 when his parents split, and he hasn’t kept in touch with his father.
6.
Cole Sprouse spoke about the traumas stemming from his childhood fame and how “every person who goes through that trauma has a unique experience.” When we say child stars go crazy, what we’re not talking about is that fame is trauma.”
He added that he and his brother Dylan Sprouse can’t even compare their experience to that of the Disney Channel girls, because “they were hugely sexualized from that young age.”
7.
Raven-Symoné spoke openly about how, as a child, she was teased about her body and how people in the industry told her to pay attention to her weight.
He also explained that he was not allowed to eat on the film set of the The Cosby Show: “I remember that I couldn’t eat a bagel or anything “crafty”, which is what we called the table where they put food ready to eat when you wanted. I remember people telling me: “you can’t eat that. You’re getting fat!” And I was like, “I’m 7 years old! I’m hungry!”
8.
Aaron Carter recounted that when he was a teen pop star, his family spent $500 million of his money on 15 houses and 30 cars. He explained that when his parents sold the houses, they didn’t give him any of the profits.
He revealed that his dad fired a .44 magnum close to his ear (leaving him 70% deaf in one ear) to force him to sing for a $265,000 check.
9.
Christy Carlson Romano said that her mother tried to get all her brothers to be actors, but she was the only one who achieved success. At the age of 6, she already had small roles on TV.
Christy revealed that she was devastated when she was cast in Even Stevens, because at that time she was finally living a normal life in her hometown in Connecticut, she was dating a boy and she didn’t want to leave her family to go to Los Angeles. “I’ve never talked about how this made me feel, but it was very traumatic,” she said.
As an adult, she realized how little control she had had over her childhood and now it seems to her that parents should only insist on their children being actors if it is really a dream of theirs.
10.
Miley Cyrus has said that the fame derived from starring Hannah Montana It surely caused him serious psychological trauma. She liked acting and being on the show, but when she started touring as Hanna Montana, she went too far.
She explained that by touring as if she were Hanna herself, people couldn’t tell Miley Cyrus apart from Miley Stewart, the TV character, and she had a harder time doing that herself. She said, “I think that’s kind of what’s wrong with me right now. For me, that did extreme damage to my adult mind.”
eleven.
And finally, Drew Barrymore’s mom, Jaid, had Drew start acting at 11 months in a dog commercial.
Drew became world famous after starring ET at the age of 7 years. Drew’s mom ran her career and took Drew with her when he went out with her friends several times a week.
After Jaid divorced Drew’s dad, he took Drew, who was 9 years old, to Studio 54, where for the first time Drew met other famous young guys and was encouraged to dance with them/ Drew was first introduced to drugs here, and when I was 12 years old I had already been in rehab. When she was asked if she felt exploited by her parents, she replied “Well, yes, I think with my mom it was a bit too much.”
This post was translated from English.