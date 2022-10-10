11-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo begged for free burgers from McDonalds workers at night

Source: Cristiano Ronaldo | Photo: youtube.com/DxadlySinz-XII-N youtube.com/Mr. Ball

Cristiano Ronaldo has a life that everyone dreams of: an exceptional career, a huge fortune and a loving family. However, the football legend was not born with a silver spoon in his mouth: he had to go through many hardships in his childhood.

Fourth and last child of Dolores dos Santos, cook, and José Dinis Aveiro, gardener, Cristiano Ronaldo inherited his first name from José’s favorite actor, Ronald Reagan. As revealed in the autobiography ‘Mother Courage’, little Ronaldo was not a wanted child.

Indeed, it was difficult for Dolores to welcome the baby in the financial conditions that her family lived. In addition, her husband drank heavily and therefore was unable to find a good job. To fight against hunger, the last of the family then begged for food.

At 11, Cristiano Ronaldo was begging for hamburgers from McDonald’s employees

In the small family home in Madeira, Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo had slept in a room he shared with his siblings. Coming from a poor family, the footballer rarely ate his fill.

During an interview he gave to Piers Morgan in 2019, the famous football player confided in his difficult childhood.

The star said that when he was 11, he went begging for hamburgers with his comrades from the “Sporting Lisbon” club. The father of the family described this period as the most difficult of his life.

“Late at night, around 10:30 p.m., 11 p.m., we are a little hungry. There was a McDonald’s next to the stadium where we lived, and we always went to the back door and knocked… ‘hey, are there any burgers left?’

delivered Ronaldo to his interlocutor.

Three women, one of whom is named Edna, often opened the door for them to offer them free food. During this interview, he then let it be known that he wanted to “find the girls”, but in vain. He revealed that he had spoken to people in Portugal to find out about them, but the McDonald’s had closed.

“If this interview can help find them, I will be so happy. I want to invite them to Turin or Lisbon to come to my house, to come and have dinner with me and I want to find these girls to be honest”,

delivered Cristiano.

It is true that with the success he has achieved, the football player can now afford to invite whoever he wants to a hearty meal.

Having become rich, Cristiano Ronaldo invited the three women to give them back their own coin

Born on February 5, 1985, Cristiano Ronaldo is now the proud father of five children whom he is raising with his partner Georgina Rodriguez. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., born June 17, 2010, to a mother whose identity is kept secret, is the footballer’s first child.

Then, in June 2017, he had, via a surrogate mother, his twins, Eva and Mateo. And in November 2017, he and Georgina had baby Alana. In April 2022, they were expecting twins, a girl and a boy. Unfortunately, only the baby survived.

Far from having taken his father as an example, he worked tirelessly to provide for the needs of his family. Currently, the football star, who is worth more than 700 million euros, lives in a Cheshire mansion worth more than 3 million euros.

In addition to the mansion, Ronaldo has a luxurious holiday villa in Marbella.

Thanks to what he earns, he can afford to travel the world with his children without them wanting for anything. Difficult for the young son of the star to imagine that his father had previously lived in misery.

“I really wanted him to see where I grew up. He already knew Madeira and the Marques de Pombal residence…”,

confided CR7 Jr’s father, who later revealed to TVI that his son was shocked upon seeing his childhood home.

Keeping his feet on the ground, the man has never forgotten his difficult past or those that allowed him to survive hunger after his training.

In 2019, one of three McDonald’s women came forward

Following the appeal he made against ex-McDonald’s employees during his interview with Piers Morgan, one of them came forward. Declaring herself on Portuguese radio Renascenca, Paula Leca presented herself as one of the three women. She recounted:

“It was happening almost every night of the week… My husband already knew about it, because sometimes he would pick me up from work in the evenings and he saw it too… It’s funny to come back to something that happened now so long ago. It shows his humility. At least now people know it wasn’t an invention.”

As reported by Mirror in September 2019, she also revealed that Cristiano was perhaps the shyest of the boys. Then she added that if he invited her to dinner, she would be delighted to go.

The one who offered free hamburgers to young footballers also delivered that she lost contact with her former boss, Edna.

However, journalist Piers Morgan dismissed Paula Leca’s claim. On September 20, 2019, on Twitter, he clarified:

“She is not one of the three women that Ronaldo talked about. Research continues.”

Failing to find the employees of Mcdo, for the moment, famous man takes advantage of family dinners.

Moreover, on Monday, October 3, the big family gathered around a table. A nice moment that the sportsman then shared on Instagram. The former Real Madrid player captioned the photo with smileys of a heart and folded hands.

Read also: At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo still lives with his mother to take care of her – She worked 7 days a week to buy him his first shoes

Subscribe to AmoMama on Google News to follow news about other celebrities.