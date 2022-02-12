11-year-old girl with Down syndrome is bullied, the President of the Republic of North Macedonia accompanies her to school

The president of North Macedonia accompanied an 11-year-old girl with Down syndrome to school after learning she had been bullied. President Stevo Pendarovski took Embla Ademi by her hand as he accompanied her to her school in the city of Gostivar. Embla was bullied at school due to Down syndrome – a genetic condition that causes learning difficulties, health problems, and distinctive facial features. Pendarovski spoke with Embla’s parents about the challenges she and her family face on a daily basis and discussed possible solutions. “The president affirmed that the behavior of those who endanger children’s rights is unacceptable, especially when it comes to children with atypical development,” the note read. “They should not only enjoy the rights they deserve, but also feel equal and welcome at the desks and in the schoolyard. It is our obligation, as a state, but also as individuals, and the key element of this common mission is empathy. “. “It will help children like Embla, but it will also help us learn from them how to sincerely rejoice and show solidarity,” added the president. “In a video shared by the Pendarovski office, the President can be seen sitting with Embla’s family. . He is also seen greeting the 11-year-old at the school gate as he enters the building. “We are all equal in this society. I came here to lend my support and to raise awareness that inclusion is a fundamental principle, “Pendarovski said in the press release. The president said he” encouraged and supported “Embla’s parents in their fight for protection of children’s rights. “Prejudices are the main obstacle to building an equitable and just society for all,” said Pendarovski. He also stressed that there is “a legal and moral obligation to provide inclusive education, in which the main focus is the development of skills in children with different developmental processes “and stressed the need to raise public awareness on the issue. Once part of Yugoslavia, North Macedonia is a small landlocked country in the ‘South Eastern Europe with a population of around 2 million. Facebook video / Stevo Pendarovski



