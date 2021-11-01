110 beds reduced • Imola Oggi

Health

In South Tyrol, the suspension of the many unvaccinated doctors puts hospitals in crisis, forced to cut beds. There are now 800 health workers who have finished “waiting”, including the primary regent of Radiology in Merano, Christoph Scheurer, as the Corriere dell’Alto Adige writes. In the city of Bolzano alone there are 70 suspensions, which was followed by the cut of 110 beds.

Too many doctors suspended, contact private clinics

The private clinics have therefore already been contacted because the current trend makes you fear the worst. In Bolzano, the work in the infectious diseases department has been completed and a floor that had been closed for a long time for maintenance will be opened. We try to run for cover by recovering new spaces to prepare for a cold season that could be difficult. tgcom24.mediaset.it

Same situation also in Treviso.

no vax suspended

