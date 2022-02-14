110% building bonuses and super bonuses, we change again: all the news

The rules on bonuses and super bonuses will be revised, but the decree is still to be defined, at least in detail. The aim of the provision is obviously to put a stop to the scams that have been talked about a lot in recent days and which could cost the state over 4 billion euros. According to the data provided by the Revenue Agency, the most used bonuses to defraud the State were the facades bonus (46%) and the eco-bonus (34%), rental bonus (9%), earthquake-bonus (8 %) and only the superbonus (3%). The mechanism used for scams in many cases would be similar. The law on the unlimited assignment of tax credits is under accusation, a possibility introduced by the Conte government and canceled by the executive in office which, to put an end to fraud, has introduced a ban on assigning credits more than once.

The picture, Economy Minister Daniele Franco said on Friday, “was characterized by a lack of verification tools. A lack that meant that this fiscal currency could circulate very easily but also be falsified”.

The squeeze introduced by Draghi in any case did not please the political forces and angered the building contractors who in many cases found themselves unable to give their credit to banks to finance the works. And so? Apparently we will go back to the past, but in order to stem the scams, there will still be some stakes. One of the hypotheses, raised by Minister Franco himself during a press conference, is to allow “not a single transfer, but 2 or 3 transfers” and “assign a code to each transaction”.

How the rules on the assignment of bonuses will change

According to the rumors of the last few hours, the assignment of loans should return up to a maximum of three times and only to banks or financial intermediaries supervised by the Bank of Italy as requested by various political forces. In addition, an anti-fraud sticker will be introduced: this is the identification code of each transfer operation referred to by Minister Franco. In this way, the Revenue Agency should be able, in the event of a suspicious transaction, to identify the first holder of the credit. At least this is the hope, then as always the reality is a bit more complex.

One of the tricks most used by scammers was precisely the repetitive assignment of tax credits to multiple subjects: a credit generated in a fake way was then sold several times in order to confuse the waters and make it impossible for the Revenue Agency to go back to the first credit holder. “On a post office brochure – premier Draghi observed on Friday – it says that it is not necessary to do any documentation, that it is sufficient to verify that you are credit holders. If we find ourselves in this situation it is because we wanted to build a system with very few controls “.

The tightening introduced with the Sostegni dl would have blocked this mechanism, but on the other hand it would also have “weakened” the bonuses making them less attractive. So it will change again. The executive should intervene with an ad hoc decree, but a modification to the Sostegni ter decree during the conversion is not excluded (in this case, however, the times may be too long).

Why Draghi and the M5s are fighting over building bonuses (and the superbonus)