110 Girl names that start with R

The r is one of the consonants that gives rise to a greater number of proper names. If it is your choice to choose a name for your future daughter, you should know that it will not be easy for you to choose your favorite because there is a lot to choose from. To make your task easier, we have compiled more than a hundred proposals. Specifically, 110. They are the following:

  • Rihanna: It means “sweet scent of flower in paradise”. The Rihanna option, according to the singer, is more popular. Other variants are Reanna, Rihanna or Rheanna.
  • Raisa: Of Hebrew origin, it means “Rose”.
  • Regina: name of Latin origin, means “queen”. The variants of her are Reina, Reyna and Rayna, the latter of Scandinavian origin.
  • Rosana: it is considered a hybrid name between Rosa and Ana. The first is a Latin name and the second, Hebrew. Variant: Roxana and Roxanne.
  • Rafaela: Raphael’s feminine, from the Hebrew, “God heals.” Popular by Italian singer Raffaella (Italian variant) Carrà.
  • Raquel: Very popular name in Spain that is of Hebrew origin. It means “the sheep or the lamb”.
  • Rosaline: Of Germanic origin, it comes from Rosalinda and Rosalind, its variants.
  • Rosalind: variant of Rosalina, like Roselyn, more popular in Anglo-Saxon countries.
  • Rebeca: It is believed that it is a name referring to the marriage union because it derives from the term “atar” in origin. Variant: Rebecca.
  • Ruth: graphic variant of the Spanish form Rut, which curiously is in disuse in favor of the former.
  • Rayza: Of Arabic origin, it means “queen”.
  • Rania: another variant of Regina, Rayna and Reyna. Popular by Rania from Jordan.
  • Romina: from Latin Romanus, its variant is Romana. It means “she who comes from Rome”.
  • Dew: From the Latin ros, “dew”. It is one of the most popular names in Spain for decades.

  • Renata: girl’s name with multiple variants that means “reborn”. Variants: Ranae, Ranay, Renae, Renate, René, Renee, Renelle, Reineta, Renette, Renie, Renisa, Renita and Renita, among others.
  • Kings: It comes from the Latin term rex, and is also linked to the worship of the Magi.
  • Riley: name that means “rye” popular in Anglo-Saxon countries. This is her name, for example, the protagonist of the movie ‘Inside out’.
  • Pink: name related to the flower of the same name, related in turn to concepts such as beauty and harmony.
  • rubria: Of Latin origin, it means “golden in color”.
  • Rahab: name of biblical origin that appears for the first time in the Old Testament.
  • Romina: It derives from the city of Rome, as ROmalda, Romana and Romelda, among other names.
  • Rosary beads: It is one of the invocations of the Virgin Mary, Our Lady of the Rosary, which is also a Catholic prayer.
  • Ramona: feminine of Ramón, which is in turn a variant of Raimundo.
  • Raymond: name of Germanic origin that means “the protection of the divine council”.
  • Reika: means “beautiful petal”.
  • Raluca: Female name widely used in countries like Romania that is growing in Spain through immigration from countries where it is widely used.
  • Rita: Diminutive of Margarita that has long since acquired its own entity as a name.
  • Rosilda: of Germanic origin, “the warrior on horseback”.
  • Round: variant of Rhonda, a very popular name of Welsh origin meaning “good spear”. It is also the name of the city of Malaga.
  • Rea: Of Greek origin, she is the mother of Zeus, Hades and Poseidon.
  • Randa: Diminutive of Mirando, its variant is Randy, a unisex name.
  • Romualda: Of Germanic origin, it means “glorious ruler”.
  • Remedies: one of the invocations of the Virgin Mary, like Rosario.
  • Estuary: It can be written like this, like the geographical term, or without accent, Ria.
  • Rasha: of Arab origin, “young gazelle”.
  • Rogelia: feminine of Rogelio, which comes from the Latin name Rodegarius.
  • Roser: Catalan form of Rosario.
  • Rosemary: Anglo-Saxon name equivalent to Rosa María.
  • Delicious: Diminutive of Erica or Érica.
  • Rioko: Japanese name for a woman meaning “refreshing girl.”
  • Rea: variant of Rhea, a name that is related to a Greek origin because Rhea was the titan daughter of Uranus and Gaia.
  • Roquelina: of Latin origin, “strong and rich”.
  • Rin: of Japanese origin, “cold.”
  • Rosalie: Variant name of French origin of Rosa, such as Roselle and Rosella.

  • Riko: of Japanese origin, “jasmine girl”.
  • Renny: “lucky”, “lovely”.
  • Ruby: Derived from the name of the precious stone, its variants are Rubina and Ruby.
  • Redemption: From Latin, it represents “liberation”, “salvation”, from the Catholic prism.
  • Rui: means “tears”.
  • rude: Rosenda variant.
  • Rava: of Esperanto origin, “dazzling”.
  • Risha: Taurus month Monday.
  • Rosaura: of Latin origin, “golden rose”.
  • Rajal: variant of Queen popular in countries like India.
  • Rumer: “fame or pilgrim of Rome”, is the name of the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.
  • Riina: Of Estonian and Finnish origin, it is the diminutive of Katariina.
  • Rosalba: From the Latin, “white rose”.
  • Radojka: name of Slavic origin meaning “joy”.
  • Rubena: of Esperanto origin, variant of Rubí.
  • robin: variant of Roberta and Robin.
  • Robin: Very popular name in Anglo-Saxon countries, where it is used interchangeably for both sexes. Diminutive of Roberto/a.
  • Roberta: Feminine of Roberto, name of German origin, “radiance”.
  • Renee: Renata variant.

  • Rain: Unisex name meaning “rain.” It has multiple variants: Rain, Rains, Raene, Raines, Rayn, Rayne, Raena, Raenah, or Raine are some.
  • Ronette: Feminine form of Roland, “strong ruler.” Variation: Rolanda.
  • Rizzo: “curly hair” is a popular name for the character in the movie “Grease.”
  • Romilda: of Germanic origin, “famous warrior”.
  • Radegunda: of Germanic origin, “war adviser”.
  • Radwa: Of Arab origin, it is a place name for a mountain in Medina.
  • King: of Japanese origin, “of good conduct.” Reiko variant.
  • Shelter: Invocation of the Virgin Mary, comes from the Latin, refugium.
  • Ronella: “she is big”. Variants: Ronella, Ronelle or Ronele, among others.
  • Rasen: of Arab origin, “freshness”.
  • Rewa: “fine, slender”
  • Ritva: means “birch branch”.
  • Razi: of Aramaic origin, “secret”.
  • Rome: “originally from Rome”. She is the name of the daughter of Laura Escanes and Risto Mejide.
  • Ren: of Japanese origin, “lotus flower”.
  • Raidah: of Arab origin, “pioneer”.
  • Riba: Slavic name meaning “fish.”
  • River: from Latin, river, is a unisex name used in Anglo-Saxon countries.
  • Rue: street in French, is the name of the main character in the series ‘Euphoria’, played by Zendaya.
  • Rowan: of English origin. “tree with red berries”. Its variant is Rowana.
  • Rufina: of Italian origin, “red head”.
  • Raven: of English origin, “crow”.
  • Rhyme: of Arab origin, “white antelope”.
  • Rida: of Arab origin, “favored by God.”
  • Ryo: of Japanese origin, “dragon”.
  • Reinalda: of German origin, “King’s adviser”. Variation: Reynada.
  • Rory: of Irish origin, its variant is Rorie.
  • Rapa: of Hawaiian origin, “moonlight”.
  • Ricarda: Ricardo Spanish female name, “rich and powerful.”
  • Laughter: From the Latin, “laughing”. Variant: Resa.
  • Rosette: of Italian origin, “rosa”.
  • rhoda: of Greek origin, “stream”.
  • Rosabel: in French, “beautiful rose”.
  • Rainbow: “Rainbow in english.
  • Rae: English variant of Raquel and Rachel.
  • Stripe: protagonist of the Disney film, ‘Raya and the Dragon’, the name of Hebrew origin.
  • Randall: “protected” is the meaning of this unisex Anglo-Saxon name.
  • rez: of Greek origin, “copper-colored hair.”
  • Remei: Catalan form of Remedios.
  • Restored: name of Latin origin meaning “restored”.
  • Radella: of German origin, “counselor”.
  • Reba: of Hebrew origin, “fourth at birth.”
  • Romula: It comes from the Latin, Romulus, which means “of Rome”.

