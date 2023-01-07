Entertainment
110 Girl names that start with R
The r is one of the consonants that gives rise to a greater number of proper names. If it is your choice to choose a name for your future daughter, you should know that it will not be easy for you to choose your favorite because there is a lot to choose from. To make your task easier, we have compiled more than a hundred proposals. Specifically, 110. They are the following:
- Rihanna: It means “sweet scent of flower in paradise”. The Rihanna option, according to the singer, is more popular. Other variants are Reanna, Rihanna or Rheanna.
- Raisa: Of Hebrew origin, it means “Rose”.
- Regina: name of Latin origin, means “queen”. The variants of her are Reina, Reyna and Rayna, the latter of Scandinavian origin.
- Rosana: it is considered a hybrid name between Rosa and Ana. The first is a Latin name and the second, Hebrew. Variant: Roxana and Roxanne.
- Rafaela: Raphael’s feminine, from the Hebrew, “God heals.” Popular by Italian singer Raffaella (Italian variant) Carrà.
- Raquel: Very popular name in Spain that is of Hebrew origin. It means “the sheep or the lamb”.
- Rosaline: Of Germanic origin, it comes from Rosalinda and Rosalind, its variants.
- Rosalind: variant of Rosalina, like Roselyn, more popular in Anglo-Saxon countries.
- Rebeca: It is believed that it is a name referring to the marriage union because it derives from the term “atar” in origin. Variant: Rebecca.
- Ruth: graphic variant of the Spanish form Rut, which curiously is in disuse in favor of the former.
- Rayza: Of Arabic origin, it means “queen”.
- Rania: another variant of Regina, Rayna and Reyna. Popular by Rania from Jordan.
- Romina: from Latin Romanus, its variant is Romana. It means “she who comes from Rome”.
- Dew: From the Latin ros, “dew”. It is one of the most popular names in Spain for decades.
- Renata: girl’s name with multiple variants that means “reborn”. Variants: Ranae, Ranay, Renae, Renate, René, Renee, Renelle, Reineta, Renette, Renie, Renisa, Renita and Renita, among others.
- Kings: It comes from the Latin term rex, and is also linked to the worship of the Magi.
- Riley: name that means “rye” popular in Anglo-Saxon countries. This is her name, for example, the protagonist of the movie ‘Inside out’.
- Pink: name related to the flower of the same name, related in turn to concepts such as beauty and harmony.
- rubria: Of Latin origin, it means “golden in color”.
- Rahab: name of biblical origin that appears for the first time in the Old Testament.
- Romina: It derives from the city of Rome, as ROmalda, Romana and Romelda, among other names.
- Rosary beads: It is one of the invocations of the Virgin Mary, Our Lady of the Rosary, which is also a Catholic prayer.
- Ramona: feminine of Ramón, which is in turn a variant of Raimundo.
- Raymond: name of Germanic origin that means “the protection of the divine council”.
- Reika: means “beautiful petal”.
- Raluca: Female name widely used in countries like Romania that is growing in Spain through immigration from countries where it is widely used.
- Rita: Diminutive of Margarita that has long since acquired its own entity as a name.
- Rosilda: of Germanic origin, “the warrior on horseback”.
- Round: variant of Rhonda, a very popular name of Welsh origin meaning “good spear”. It is also the name of the city of Malaga.
- Rea: Of Greek origin, she is the mother of Zeus, Hades and Poseidon.
- Randa: Diminutive of Mirando, its variant is Randy, a unisex name.
- Romualda: Of Germanic origin, it means “glorious ruler”.
- Remedies: one of the invocations of the Virgin Mary, like Rosario.
- Estuary: It can be written like this, like the geographical term, or without accent, Ria.
- Rasha: of Arab origin, “young gazelle”.
- Rogelia: feminine of Rogelio, which comes from the Latin name Rodegarius.
- Roser: Catalan form of Rosario.
- Rosemary: Anglo-Saxon name equivalent to Rosa María.
- Delicious: Diminutive of Erica or Érica.
- Rioko: Japanese name for a woman meaning “refreshing girl.”
- Rea: variant of Rhea, a name that is related to a Greek origin because Rhea was the titan daughter of Uranus and Gaia.
- Roquelina: of Latin origin, “strong and rich”.
- Rin: of Japanese origin, “cold.”
- Rosalie: Variant name of French origin of Rosa, such as Roselle and Rosella.
- Riko: of Japanese origin, “jasmine girl”.
- Renny: “lucky”, “lovely”.
- Ruby: Derived from the name of the precious stone, its variants are Rubina and Ruby.
- Redemption: From Latin, it represents “liberation”, “salvation”, from the Catholic prism.
- Rui: means “tears”.
- rude: Rosenda variant.
- Rava: of Esperanto origin, “dazzling”.
- Risha: Taurus month Monday.
- Rosaura: of Latin origin, “golden rose”.
- Rajal: variant of Queen popular in countries like India.
- Rumer: “fame or pilgrim of Rome”, is the name of the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.
- Riina: Of Estonian and Finnish origin, it is the diminutive of Katariina.
- Rosalba: From the Latin, “white rose”.
- Radojka: name of Slavic origin meaning “joy”.
- Rubena: of Esperanto origin, variant of Rubí.
- robin: variant of Roberta and Robin.
- Robin: Very popular name in Anglo-Saxon countries, where it is used interchangeably for both sexes. Diminutive of Roberto/a.
- Roberta: Feminine of Roberto, name of German origin, “radiance”.
- Renee: Renata variant.
- Rain: Unisex name meaning “rain.” It has multiple variants: Rain, Rains, Raene, Raines, Rayn, Rayne, Raena, Raenah, or Raine are some.
- Ronette: Feminine form of Roland, “strong ruler.” Variation: Rolanda.
- Rizzo: “curly hair” is a popular name for the character in the movie “Grease.”
- Romilda: of Germanic origin, “famous warrior”.
- Radegunda: of Germanic origin, “war adviser”.
- Radwa: Of Arab origin, it is a place name for a mountain in Medina.
- King: of Japanese origin, “of good conduct.” Reiko variant.
- Shelter: Invocation of the Virgin Mary, comes from the Latin, refugium.
- Ronella: “she is big”. Variants: Ronella, Ronelle or Ronele, among others.
- Rasen: of Arab origin, “freshness”.
- Rewa: “fine, slender”
- Ritva: means “birch branch”.
- Razi: of Aramaic origin, “secret”.
- Rome: “originally from Rome”. She is the name of the daughter of Laura Escanes and Risto Mejide.
- Ren: of Japanese origin, “lotus flower”.
- Raidah: of Arab origin, “pioneer”.
- Riba: Slavic name meaning “fish.”
- River: from Latin, river, is a unisex name used in Anglo-Saxon countries.
- Rue: street in French, is the name of the main character in the series ‘Euphoria’, played by Zendaya.
- Rowan: of English origin. “tree with red berries”. Its variant is Rowana.
- Rufina: of Italian origin, “red head”.
- Raven: of English origin, “crow”.
- Rhyme: of Arab origin, “white antelope”.
- Rida: of Arab origin, “favored by God.”
- Ryo: of Japanese origin, “dragon”.
- Reinalda: of German origin, “King’s adviser”. Variation: Reynada.
- Rory: of Irish origin, its variant is Rorie.
- Rapa: of Hawaiian origin, “moonlight”.
- Ricarda: Ricardo Spanish female name, “rich and powerful.”
- Laughter: From the Latin, “laughing”. Variant: Resa.
- Rosette: of Italian origin, “rosa”.
- rhoda: of Greek origin, “stream”.
- Rosabel: in French, “beautiful rose”.
- Rainbow: “Rainbow in english.
- Rae: English variant of Raquel and Rachel.
- Stripe: protagonist of the Disney film, ‘Raya and the Dragon’, the name of Hebrew origin.
- Randall: “protected” is the meaning of this unisex Anglo-Saxon name.
- rez: of Greek origin, “copper-colored hair.”
- Remei: Catalan form of Remedios.
- Restored: name of Latin origin meaning “restored”.
- Radella: of German origin, “counselor”.
- Reba: of Hebrew origin, “fourth at birth.”
- Romula: It comes from the Latin, Romulus, which means “of Rome”.