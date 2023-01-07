110 Girl names that start with R

The r is one of the consonants that gives rise to a greater number of proper names. If it is your choice to choose a name for your future daughter, you should know that it will not be easy for you to choose your favorite because there is a lot to choose from. To make your task easier, we have compiled more than a hundred proposals. Specifically, 110. They are the following:

Rihanna: It means “sweet scent of flower in paradise”. The Rihanna option, according to the singer, is more popular. Other variants are Reanna, Rihanna or Rheanna.

Raisa: Of Hebrew origin, it means “Rose”.

Regina: name of Latin origin, means “queen”. The variants of her are Reina, Reyna and Rayna, the latter of Scandinavian origin.

Rosana: it is considered a hybrid name between Rosa and Ana. The first is a Latin name and the second, Hebrew. Variant: Roxana and Roxanne.

Rafaela: Raphael’s feminine, from the Hebrew, “God heals.” Popular by Italian singer Raffaella (Italian variant) Carrà.

Raquel: Very popular name in Spain that is of Hebrew origin. It means “the sheep or the lamb”.

Rosaline: Of Germanic origin, it comes from Rosalinda and Rosalind, its variants.

Rosalind: variant of Rosalina, like Roselyn, more popular in Anglo-Saxon countries.

Rebeca: It is believed that it is a name referring to the marriage union because it derives from the term “atar” in origin. Variant: Rebecca.

Ruth: graphic variant of the Spanish form Rut, which curiously is in disuse in favor of the former.

Rayza: Of Arabic origin, it means “queen”.

Rania: another variant of Regina, Rayna and Reyna. Popular by Rania from Jordan.

Romina: from Latin Romanus, its variant is Romana. It means “she who comes from Rome”.

Dew: From the Latin ros, “dew”. It is one of the most popular names in Spain for decades.

Renata: girl’s name with multiple variants that means “reborn”. Variants: Ranae, Ranay, Renae, Renate, René, Renee, Renelle, Reineta, Renette, Renie, Renisa, Renita and Renita, among others.

Kings: It comes from the Latin term rex, and is also linked to the worship of the Magi.

Riley: name that means “rye” popular in Anglo-Saxon countries. This is her name, for example, the protagonist of the movie ‘Inside out’.

Pink: name related to the flower of the same name, related in turn to concepts such as beauty and harmony.

rubria: Of Latin origin, it means “golden in color”.

Rahab: name of biblical origin that appears for the first time in the Old Testament.

Romina: It derives from the city of Rome, as ROmalda, Romana and Romelda, among other names.

Rosary beads: It is one of the invocations of the Virgin Mary, Our Lady of the Rosary, which is also a Catholic prayer.

Ramona: feminine of Ramón, which is in turn a variant of Raimundo.

Raymond: name of Germanic origin that means “the protection of the divine council”.

Reika: means “beautiful petal”.

Raluca: Female name widely used in countries like Romania that is growing in Spain through immigration from countries where it is widely used.

Rita: Diminutive of Margarita that has long since acquired its own entity as a name.

Rosilda: of Germanic origin, “the warrior on horseback”.

Round: variant of Rhonda, a very popular name of Welsh origin meaning “good spear”. It is also the name of the city of Malaga.

Rea: Of Greek origin, she is the mother of Zeus, Hades and Poseidon.

Randa: Diminutive of Mirando, its variant is Randy, a unisex name.

Romualda: Of Germanic origin, it means “glorious ruler”.

Remedies: one of the invocations of the Virgin Mary, like Rosario.

Estuary: It can be written like this, like the geographical term, or without accent, Ria.

Rasha: of Arab origin, “young gazelle”.

Rogelia: feminine of Rogelio, which comes from the Latin name Rodegarius.

Roser: Catalan form of Rosario.

Rosemary: Anglo-Saxon name equivalent to Rosa María.

Delicious: Diminutive of Erica or Érica.

Rioko: Japanese name for a woman meaning “refreshing girl.”

Rea: variant of Rhea, a name that is related to a Greek origin because Rhea was the titan daughter of Uranus and Gaia.

Roquelina: of Latin origin, “strong and rich”.

Rin: of Japanese origin, “cold.”

Rosalie: Variant name of French origin of Rosa, such as Roselle and Rosella.

Riko: of Japanese origin, “jasmine girl”.

Renny: “lucky”, “lovely”.

Ruby: Derived from the name of the precious stone, its variants are Rubina and Ruby.

Redemption: From Latin, it represents “liberation”, “salvation”, from the Catholic prism.

Rui: means “tears”.

rude: Rosenda variant.

Rava: of Esperanto origin, “dazzling”.

Risha: Taurus month Monday.

Rosaura: of Latin origin, “golden rose”.

Rajal: variant of Queen popular in countries like India.

Rumer: “fame or pilgrim of Rome”, is the name of the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

Riina: Of Estonian and Finnish origin, it is the diminutive of Katariina.

Rosalba: From the Latin, “white rose”.

Radojka: name of Slavic origin meaning “joy”.

Rubena: of Esperanto origin, variant of Rubí.

robin: variant of Roberta and Robin.

Robin: Very popular name in Anglo-Saxon countries, where it is used interchangeably for both sexes. Diminutive of Roberto/a.

Roberta: Feminine of Roberto, name of German origin, “radiance”.

Renee: Renata variant.

Source: iStock

Rain: Unisex name meaning “rain.” It has multiple variants: Rain, Rains, Raene, Raines, Rayn, Rayne, Raena, Raenah, or Raine are some.

Ronette: Feminine form of Roland, “strong ruler.” Variation: Rolanda.

Rizzo: “curly hair” is a popular name for the character in the movie “Grease.”

Romilda: of Germanic origin, “famous warrior”.

Radegunda: of Germanic origin, “war adviser”.

Radwa: Of Arab origin, it is a place name for a mountain in Medina.

King: of Japanese origin, “of good conduct.” Reiko variant.

Shelter: Invocation of the Virgin Mary, comes from the Latin, refugium.

Ronella: “she is big”. Variants: Ronella, Ronelle or Ronele, among others.

Rasen: of Arab origin, “freshness”.

Rewa: “fine, slender”

Ritva: means “birch branch”.

Razi: of Aramaic origin, “secret”.

Rome: “originally from Rome”. She is the name of the daughter of Laura Escanes and Risto Mejide.

Ren: of Japanese origin, “lotus flower”.

Raidah: of Arab origin, “pioneer”.

Riba: Slavic name meaning “fish.”

River: from Latin, river, is a unisex name used in Anglo-Saxon countries.

Rue: street in French, is the name of the main character in the series ‘Euphoria’, played by Zendaya.

Rowan: of English origin. “tree with red berries”. Its variant is Rowana.

Rufina: of Italian origin, “red head”.

Raven: of English origin, “crow”.

Rhyme: of Arab origin, “white antelope”.

Rida: of Arab origin, “favored by God.”

Ryo: of Japanese origin, “dragon”.

Reinalda: of German origin, “King’s adviser”. Variation: Reynada.

Rory: of Irish origin, its variant is Rorie.

Rapa: of Hawaiian origin, “moonlight”.

Ricarda: Ricardo Spanish female name, “rich and powerful.”

Laughter: From the Latin, “laughing”. Variant: Resa.

Rosette: of Italian origin, “rosa”.

rhoda: of Greek origin, “stream”.

Rosabel: in French, “beautiful rose”.

Rainbow: “Rainbow in english.

Rae: English variant of Raquel and Rachel.

Stripe: protagonist of the Disney film, ‘Raya and the Dragon’, the name of Hebrew origin.

Randall: “protected” is the meaning of this unisex Anglo-Saxon name.

rez: of Greek origin, “copper-colored hair.”

Remei: Catalan form of Remedios.

Restored: name of Latin origin meaning “restored”.

Radella: of German origin, “counselor”.

Reba: of Hebrew origin, “fourth at birth.”