110% of the squeeze on credit assignments is over. The pressure of the banks on the government works

Stopping the transfer of Superbonus credits was a sword of Damocles on bank balance sheets. Yesterday the ABI, the Confindustria of the banks, mentioned this in the hearing of the Senate Budget Committee and the government moved promptly. The new rules will be included in the next Bills decree, which the government is expected to launch on Thursday or Friday. According to what was filtered, the maximum limit of transfers should be raised from one to three (if these occur in the banking system) against a sort of "stamp", ie the affixing of a code that certifies the veracity of the credit itself. The Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, also signed the decree that sets the maximum ceilings for the 110% Superbonus interventions, increasing them by at least 20% in consideration of the higher cost of raw materials and inflation.

All is well what ends well, then. Not really. Because yesterday during the parliamentary hearing the direct general of ABI, Giovanni Sabatini, plastically represented the concern about the restrictive measure of the Sostegni-ter, marking the first historical disconnect between the financial world and the executive led by the former president of the ECB. The sale of the Superbonus credit “supports the recovery of the economy, in the face of the current emergency period, allowing immediate monetization of the tax benefit otherwise usable over a prolonged period of time and thus guaranteeing greater immediate liquidity to families and businesses Said Sabatini. “In addition – he added – on the one hand, more resources are placed at the disposal of taxpayers, increasing their propensity to spend and, on the other, construction and its related industries, one of the sectors with the highest contribution to national GDP, receive a greater propulsive thrust ». Hence, stopping the Superbonus in a phase of generalized slowdown in the macroeconomic cycle would be inadvisable. Furthermore, he concluded, “it is necessary that the cases in which the concurrence of fault is applied with reference to the Superbonus must be clearly clarified so that the possibility of using – correctly – in compensation the tax credits purchased in good faith is not put into effect discussion and the proper functioning of the transfer mechanism is not compromised “. A clear reference to some moves by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Revenue Agency which, in the course of investigations into some frauds, have frozen the tax credits of the banks although the law provides that the responsibility is borne by the first assignor of the credit.

But it is the numbers that explain why the government has moved quickly despite not loving the Superbonus (and despite confirmed scams for about 4 billion euros). The tension on the Superbonus remains high, with its 18 billion allowed incentives. The squeeze in fact forced the blockade of primary operators such as Poste (4 billion of purchased credits, of which 25% for the Superbonus) and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (400 million). Even the giants such as Intesa Sanapolo (2 billion already acquired and 9 billion in progress), Unicredit (1 billion) and Banco Bpm (650 million) were in danger, however, of stalling, not only curbing revenue growth (the invoice discount) but also that of margins (the tax credit deducted).