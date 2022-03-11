110 refugees arrived in Spezzino The Covid tests in front of the Police Headquarters

A collaboration between institutions, organizations and associations which is still being perfected and which aims to achieve maximum synergy to allow the reception of refugees from Ukraine. In these first moments, the organization is evolving as the flows of arrivals are mainly based on the support of private individuals who transport many people from the states bordering Ukraine to Italy. Precisely for this reason the numbers of people present are not unanimous, therefore the municipalities of the territory, Asl5, Police Headquarters and Prefecture, Caritas and other voluntary organizations are looking for a better sharing of data to create a database that can reflect as accurately as possible the reality and that certifies the number of arrivals and the possible presence of minors. Currently, according to the data, 110 people have arrived in the province of La Spezia. The estimates of Caritas, which as the director Don Luca Palei points out, are the result of communication through many channels and are put together by collecting requests for placement. The places already occupied in the available structures would be divided into different municipalities: 19 places occupied in La Spezia and 9 people on arrival, 6 places occupied between Sarzana and Fosdinovo and no estimate on arrivals, no expected arrival but 11 places occupied in Lerici, 3 occupied places in the Municipality of Portovenere where 5 people are expected, 2 places occupied in Levanto and 7 people expected, 6 places occupied in Arcola, 5 places occupied in Ameglia, 3 places occupied in Riomaggiore and 3 people on arrival, no presence in Luni where however yes 10 people are waiting, no presence at the moment but 5 refugees are expected in Follo (data updated by Caritas at 2 pm on 10 March). In many municipalities, including those in the Val di Vara and Val di Magra, accommodations are ready made available for future arrivals. In these days the steps for those arriving were as follows: go to the police station together with the hosts to register their presence in the area and then go to via XXIV Maggio (location already replaced by Ex-Fitram from 10 March) for health screening. From Monday 14 March the process will be different: from 8 to 19 every day a tent will be open in front of the Police Headquarters where refugees will be able to swab and receive an Ffp2 mask, as soon as the test has been completed (with negative results) they will be able to go to the Police Headquarters, health visits will no longer be carried out in via XXIV Maggio, but in the Ex-Fitram Hub where vaccinations will also take place. After the registration of the presence of any minors and once the health checks have been carried out, the ASL will communicate the data to the Municipalities to allow the insertion of Ukrainian children and young people in schools.

Geneva Masciullo