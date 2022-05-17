114 shirts on auction to fight against homophobia

The 37th day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats and the 38th day of Ligue 2 BKT were an opportunity to raise awareness among the general public about the fight against homophobia.

Like last year, the clubs were invited to flock the jersey numbers of their players colored in the rainbow, the symbol par excellence of the LGBT movement.

These exceptional jerseys will be auctioned from Tuesday May 17 at 5 p.m. to Sunday May 29 at 4 p.m., on the MatchWornShirt platforms for Ligue 1 Uber Eats and Bidding Sport for Ligue 2 BKT.

TO ACCESS THE SALE:

• Ligue 1 Uber Eats: https://www.matchwornshirt.com/event/3a03c516-ae6a-b8a4-aec1-49bf9ac8321c

• Ligue 2 BKT: https://biddingsport.net/lfp/

All proceeds will be donated equitably for the benefit of associations fighting against homophobia, partners of the LFP, Foot Ensemble, PanamBoyz & Girlz United and SOS Homophobia, to continue to carry out concrete actions within professional football.

Throughout the season, these associations carry out substantive work to fight against homophobia, in direct collaboration with the clubs.

As part of the Fondaction du Football’s “Open Football Club” civic and cultural openness program, 14 training centers were made aware of the fight against homophobia, in particular by speakers from SOS Homophobia and Foot Ensemble. This season for the first time, in association with Foot Ensemble, two workshops were also conducted for supporters.

This auction will allow associations to continue their actions.

The LFP would like to warmly thank the professional clubs and players who donated these shirts. 114 jerseys are already on sale, worn or prepared, and some autographed by the players, including (non-exhaustive list and which will be completed throughout the sale):

• Anthony MANDREA, Enzo EBOSSE and Stéphane BAHOKEN from Angers SCO,

• Diane BAKWA, FRANSERGIO and Hwang UI-JO of FC Girondins de Bordeaux,

• Lilian BRASSIER, Jérémy LE DOUARON and Hugo MAGNETTI from Stade Brestois 29,

• Mohamed BAYO, Johan GASTIEN and Pierre-Yves HAMEL of Clermont Foot 63,

• Florian SOTOCA, Jonathan GRADIT and Kevin DANSO of RC Lens,

• José FONTE, Jonathan DAVID and Edon ZHEGROVA from LOSC Lille,

• Vincent LE GOFF, Thomas MONCONDUIT and Laurent ABERGEL of FC Lorient,

• Lucas PAQUETA and Moussa DEMBÉLÉ of Olympique Lyonnais,

• Mattéo GUENDOUZI of Olympique de Marseille,

• Fali CANDÉ, Boubacar TRAORÉ, Thomas DELAINE of FC Metz,

• Aleksandr GOLOVINE, Djibril SIDIBÉ and Ismail JAKOBS from AS Monaco,

• Jordan FERRI, Arnaud SOUQUET and Nicolas COZZA from Montpellier Hérault SC,

• Jean-Charles CASTELLETTO, Andrei Girotto and Kalifa COULIBALY of FC Nantes,

• Melvin BARD, Billal BRAHIMI and Evann GUESSAND from OGC Nice,

• NEYMAR Jr., Kylian MBAPPÉ and Lionel MESSI from Paris Saint-Germain,

• Predrag RAJKOVIC, Wout FAES and Yunis ABDELHAMID from Stade de Reims,

• Adrien TRUFFERT, Serhou GUIRASSY and Flavien TAIT of Stade Rennais FC,

• Mickaël NADÉ, Romain HAMOUMA and Paul BERNARDONI of AS Saint-Etienne,

• Karol FILA, Ismaël DOUKOURÉ and Ludovic AJORQUE from RC Strasbourg Alsace,

• Erik PALMER-BROWN, Florian TARDIEU, Issa KABORE from ESTAC Troyes,

• Riad NOURI, Oumar GONZALEZ and Ismaël DIALLO from AC Ajaccio,

• JUBAL Jr, Mohamed BEN FREDJ and Nicolas MERCIER of AJ Auxerre,

• Matthéo XANTIPPE, Owen GENE and Mustapha SANGARÉ of Amiens SC,

• Grégoire LEFEBVRE, Lamine CISSÉ, Sieben DEWAELE, Saliou CISS and Nathan TROTT from AS Nancy Lorraine,

• Dylan LOUISERRE of Chamois Niortais FC,

• Senou COULIBALY, Jessy PI, Cheick TRAORE from Dijon FCO,

• Enzo BASILIO, Jérémy LIVOLANT, Yannick GOMIS and Frantzdy PIERROT from EA Guingamp,

• Abdallah NDOUR, Joseph LOPY, Yann KITALA of FC Sochaux-Montbéliard,

• Allan TCHAPTCHET, Esteban SALLES and Sofiane BELKHEIR of Grenoble Foot 38,

• Alexandre BONNET and Aristide WAM from Le Havre AC,

• Jaouen HADJAM, Ousmane CAMARA and Moustapha NAME of Paris FC,

• Antoine BATISSE, Denis-Will POHA and Romain ARMAND of Pau FC,

• Gustavo SANGARÉ, Cheikh SABALY and Nicolas LEMAÎTRE from Quevilly Rouen,

• Johann OBIANG, Bradley DANGER and Kilian CORREDOR of Rodez Aveyron Football,

• Kevin SCHUR, Anthony ROBIC and Benjamin SANTELLI from SC Bastia,

• Sullivan PÉAN, Andréas HOUNTONDJI and Brahim TRAORÉ from SM Caen,

• Nathan NGOUMOU, Brecht DEJAEGERE and Branco VAN DEN BOOMEN of Toulouse FC,

• Adama NIANE, Enzo BARDELI and Leverton PIERRE from USL Dunkerque,

• Ugo BONNET, Allan LINGUET, Joffrey CUFFAUT of Valenciennes FC.