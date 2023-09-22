disease of fatty liver non-narcotic ,NAFLD) is a general term for a variety of liver conditions that affect people who drink little or no alcohol. As its name suggests, the main feature of NAFLD is excess fat Stored in liver cells.

It is the most common chronic liver disease in the world: its global prevalence is 30%. growing around the world,

In the United States, between 75 and 100 million people have NAFLD, and the number continues to rise. Experts say Hispanics are most affected.

doctor blanca lizaola-mayo Mayo Clinic hispanics MexicoCompared to other Latin American countries.

A recent WHO report establishes that, if concrete measures are not taken to change the current and future reality, by 2030, 27.2% of children between five and nine years old will be obese (Getty)



“One report states that 48% of the Hispanic population in the United States have fatty liver disease, which means that almost half of Hispanics living in the United States have metabolic syndrome and fatty liver disease, and many don’t even know it,” the expert said.

Experts consider this pathology to be a “Silent Disease”

Some individuals with NAFLD may develop steatohepatitis Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NASH), an aggressive form of fatty liver disease, is characterized by inflammation of this organ and can progress to advanced scarring (cirrhosis) and liver failure. This harm is similar to the harm caused by excessive alcohol consumption.

expert of Mayo Clinic It was highlighted that “NAFLD also growing in children, It is currently the most common liver disease in children in the United States, affecting approximately eight million children and adolescents.

Diagnosis is made through a blood test, in which levels of liver enzymes are measured (Getty)

“We believe it is related to lack of exercise and physical activity,” Lizaola-Mayo said in that sense. We see more children watching television and playing video games instead of playing outside. And your diet is also very important.

To avoid non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, experts recommend maintaining a healthy weight, eating a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients, and getting regular exercise.

lifestyle changes They may also control or reverse fat accumulation in the liver.

till diagnosis This is determined through a blood test, in which liver enzyme levels are measured, an indicator that can help determine the level of risk. If the doctor considers this, more testing may be necessary to determine the diagnosis.

Experts don’t know exactly why some people get fat accumulation in their liver while others don’t. Similarly, it is not completely understood why some fatty livers develop inflammation that progresses to cirrhosis.

Pre-existing factors:

– overweight or obese

– insulin resistance

Although, as said, this type of pathology does not present symptoms until an advanced stage, there are some manifestations that can appear in people who suffer from it and that should be considered. warning signs,

NAFLD usually does not cause any signs or symptoms. When you do this, they may include:

– Tiredness

While possible signs and symptoms of NASH and advanced scarring (cirrhosis) include:

– Swelling in the stomach (ascites)

– enlargement of the spleen

– red palms

– Yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice)