1,166 places for general practitioners and pediatricians of free choice

The list of territorial areas lacking primary care, free choice pediatrics and vacant care continuity positions has been published in the Official Bulletin of the Lombardy Region.

A total of 1,166 places are available for primary care doctors (General Practitioners and Free Choice Pediatricians); in 2021 there were 964 missing.

VICE-PRESIDENT MORATTI: WE WORK TO GIVE ANSWERS – “The shortage of family doctors – commented the vice president and councilor for Welfare Letizia Moratti – is a national problem that has been dragging on for years. The question will be solved completely only when our system is capable of train the necessary staff in sufficient numbers. Meanwhile we are working on reorganizing working times and ways, greater ability of doctors to work together, strengthening of telemedicine and integration with the network of Community Houses that are emerging. These actions can offer valid alternatives “.

“We are working – concluded the vice president – for the Ministry of Health to accept the proposals made by the Regions, to arrive at a solution and offer adequate responses to citizens’ expectations”

In recent years, the publications have seen the participation of a much lower number of candidates than the number of places available. The response of the Region was to reopen the terms of the calls in December 2021, one of which is reserved for doctors attending the training course, as allowed by the rules on the pandemic emergency. However, these students have a limit of 650 patients, set at national level. Despite this, more than a third of the banned posts remained vacant.

REGION SUPPORTS ADMINISTRATIVE STAFF RECRUITMENT IN MEDICAL STUDIES – Lombardy Region also intervened to support the recruitment of administrative staff in medical offices.

At the moment there are about 1,800 doctors who do not avail themselves of the help of collaborators who assist them in the tasks that an increasingly computerized society imposes.

In this regard, in the technical discussions open with trade unions, trade associations and professional associations, the Region is studying a package of incentives for the digitization and connection of broadband for studies that do not yet have them.

As regards the recruitment of collaborators, in the Regional Supplementary Agreement for General Practitioners (AIR 2020), regional resources of 1,500,000 euros were made available, to be used for the recognition of nursing and study staff . To these are added additional resources equal to a total of 1,500,000 euros (including charges), following the issue of Legislative Decree 34/2020, for the recognition of nursing staff.

In ‘AIR 2021’ an increase in resources has been foreseen for the acquisition of study personnel, in addition to the possibility of using the resources already assigned to the various ATSs with the 2020 agreement and not yet fully used.

Furthermore, the Lombardy Region has also taken steps to economically favor doctors who choose to work in so-called disadvantaged areas.

DISCOMFORT AREAS – Already with the 2018 AIR the ATS is given the right to identify the area of ​​the ambit with an opening constraint as a ‘disadvantaged area’ and to recognize an extra remuneration to the doctor who accepts the assignment. A forecast due to the high number of doctors terminated in 2017 and anticipating the progressive growth trend of terminations due to retirements. The Agreement also provided that this situation could become particularly critical especially in disadvantaged territories, in areas where the permanent presence of over 65s is expected (usually above 50%). geographic or road network, and where the lacking area has been published three consecutive times with an opening restriction without acknowledgment.