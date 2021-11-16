118 doctor not vaccinated And without the obligation of the swab – Chronicle

About those who do not get vaccinated, there is a 118 doctor on duty in Sassocorvaro who has an exemption (for which reason it is not known) from the vaccination obligation and is not required to be checked or to show the green pass for work. This has alarmed patients and colleagues who are in …

About those who do not get vaccinated, there is a 118 doctor on duty in Sassocorvaro who has an exemption (for which reason it is not known) from the vaccination obligation and is not required to be checked or to show the green pass for work. This has alarmed patients and colleagues who are somehow forced to live closely together with the doctor. His name is Marco Chimenti. Reached yesterday on the phone at his workplace, and asked for an explanation for his lack of vaccination, the doctor replied in a few seconds: “I’m sorry, but I really don’t want to talk about this. Click”. Asur asked for explanations, Dr. Augusto Liverani, head of the hygiene and public health service, explains: “It is the law that allows those who have the exemption from the vaccination obligation issued by a doctor to continue to access workplaces even without vaccination and tampons and therefore without the obligation of a green pass. And we cannot do anything about it. Not only that: it is not up to us to know the reason for the exemption. We limit ourselves to checking that the medical certificate that determines the exemption has been drawn up according to the canonical formula. We have no power to carry out any checks and the exempted are free to carry out their work at 118 without vaccination and without tampons “. The decree law of 1 April 2021 n.44 says: “Only in the event of an ascertained danger to health certified by the general practitioner, the vaccination referred to in paragraph 1 is not mandatory …”

