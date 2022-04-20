Health

1,180 new positive cases of covid-19 are reported in Puerto Rico | Agencies

The Department of Health reported today, Wednesday, 1,180 new positive cases, between confirmed and probable, of infections with the covid-19 disease.

According to data published by the agency’s BioPortal, the average number of positive cases with molecular tests is 305 and 875 in antigen tests. The agency’s website clarifies that “the number of additional confirmed covid-19 cases since the last report does not imply that these cases correspond to the last 24 hours.”

It was indicated that the total number of new infections includes cases with samples taken from April 4, 2022 to April 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, preliminary data from the BioPortal indicate that, at 12:00 pm, the positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico is 23.69%.


Earlier, the agency reported two additional deaths from the virus, bringing the death toll to 4,188 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

According to the report, one was unvaccinated and one was vaccinated without a booster dose.

While, 175 people are hospitalized, two more patients than in the past 24 hours.

