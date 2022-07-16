12 Anticipated Movies Coming In 2023 And Why You Can’t Miss Them

The year 2023 will be marked by highly anticipated premieres by the audience. (Composition)

We are still in the middle of 2022, but we can already start thinking about what we will see next year in the cinema. In recent months, updates have been shared on some of the most anticipated films by the audience, such as Barbie or the prequel to The Hunger Games. What are the new productions of 2023 that the public is most interested in seeing? We share this list to know 12 of them.

john wick 4

Keanu Reeves reprises his role as the iconic hit man in the third installment of the action franchise. The last we saw of the character was that, having been betrayed by Winston in order to recover the management of the Continental, he was almost sentenced to death. He is still alive and will continue on his way to take revenge as in the previous films. Premiere: March 23, 2023 .

Keanu Reeves is the protagonist of the “John Wick” saga. (SummitEntertainment)

Renfield

The origin story of Robert Kirkman about the helper dracula, Renfield, will be portrayed in a fantasy horror comedy inspired by the original characters from the book. The Vampire Count, brought to the scene by Nicolas Cageand his enslaved henchman (Nicholas Hoult) spend their days in Transylvania, could it be that something will break the toxic bond that both maintain? Premiere: April 13, 2022 .

Nicolas Cage was caught fully dressed as Dracula during filming. (twitter)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The journey’s end of the superhero team led by James Gunn in the cinematic universe Marvel (UCM). Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan Y Pom Klementieff They return one last time as the beloved guardians in what claims to be the last installment in this saga based on the comics of the same name. Premiere: May 4, 2023 .

James Gunn says goodbye to the heroic team saga with “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Marvel Studios)

The little Mermaid

Halle Bailey will be the first black actress to bring to life the little mermaid in this expected live action of Disney. Despite her enormous talent for her singing, the selection of the African-American artist received negative comments regarding the change of ethnicity of the character. Beyond the criticism, she has gone ahead in the reinvention of this princess of the sea and has shared scenes with Melissa McCarthywho will be the antagonist for the role of this new version of Úrsula. Premiere: May 25, 2023 .

The live-action of “The Little Mermaid” will have an African-American protagonist. (CBS/Disney)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Five years later, Miles Morales will be summoned again on a mission from the multiverse by his old friend, Gwen Stacy. There are problems to solve and the Spider-people will have to take responsibility to fix this chaos. Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Brian Tyree Henry and more actors make up the original English voice cast. Premiere: June 1, 2023 .

Some time after the events of the first film, young Miles Morales follows his heroic activities. (Sony Pictures)

indiana jones 5

At 78 years old, Harrison Ford is ready for more adventures in the shoes of Indy. The fifth part of this story, directed by james mangold (Logan), will arrive more than a decade after the fourth film. Filming ended in February of this year and, after releasing a first official image, the announcement of a teaser or trailer is expected in the coming months of this year. Premiere: June 29, 2023 .

The first image of the fifth installment of “Indiana Jones” was revealed. (DisneyPlus)

Impossible Mission 7: Death Sentence – Part 1

After making this year his own with Top Gun: Maverickthe brilliant Tom Cruise is getting ready to reveal his new exploits to the world in the seventh installment of the film saga Mission Impossibledirected by his intimate collaborator Christopher McQuarrie. The title was one of the most affected by the pandemic, changing its release date on numerous occasions. They act too Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Simon Pegg, Indira Varmaamong others. Premiere: July 13, 2023 .

It’s time to choose a side in “Mission Impossible: Death Sentence – Part 1”. (Paramount Pictures)

Barbie

Greta Gerwig (Ladybird Y little women) directs the first tape live action based on the most famous doll in the world: Barbie. australian actress margot robbie will give life to the blonde protagonist and the first image was released this year along with another photograph that showed Ryan Gosling In the role of Ken. Through videos broadcast on social networks, we have seen part of the cast shoot some scenes under the direction of the Oscar-nominated filmmaker. Other stars that will make up the cast are Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Emerald Fennell, Ncuti Gatwaand many more. Premiere: July 20, 2023 .

This is what Margot Robbie looks like as Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s tape. (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Oppenheimer

This is the next project from the acclaimed director Christopher Nolanwho was behind Interstellar and the most recent Tenet. Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) will be J. Robert Oppenheimerthe theoretical physicist considered the father of the atomic bomb for his work as part of the manhattan project. Being a story with a historical focus, the film has summoned different faces to interpret characters that existed in real life: Emily Blunt (Katherine Oppenheimer) Matt Damon (Leslie Groves) Robert Downey Jr. (Lewis Strauss), Florence Pugh (Jean Tatlock) and more Hollywood artists. Premiere: July 20, 2023 .

The protagonist of “Peaky Blinders” will play J. Robert Oppenheimer. (Universal Pictures)

Dunes: Part 2

Denis Villeneuve will continue with this adaptation with flesh and blood actors of the science fiction novel by Frank Herbert. Currently, the film is filming with the return of main characters such as Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson Y Zendayaas well as the introduction of Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and other transfers. Premiere: November 16, 2023 .

The second part of “Dune” will have Denis Villeneuve back in the direction. (Warner Bros.)

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents

Tom Blyth will interpret the young version of Coriolanus Snow on his journey to make his way to power. Set years before the original events of The Hunger Gamesthis prequel follows Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) in her rise within the competition after being chosen as the tribute of District 12. At this time, the most important movements and events take place that would later lead to the fall of the Capitol of Panem, caused by the rebellion led by Katniss Everdeen . Premiere: November 16, 2023 .

Check out the first promotional teaser for the “Hunger Games” prequel. (Lionsgate)

wonka

the prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will follow Willy Wonka (Timothee Chalamet) in his youth and will be based on A fantasy worldof Roadl Dahl. Unlike the two films set in this same universe (the one from 1971 and the one from 2005), this one will have more fantastic elements and will be accompanied by a musical perspective. Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Olivia Colman Y Keegan-Michael Key They are also part of the cast. Premiere: December 14, 2023 .

Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka in the first look at the prequel. (Warner Bros. Pictures)

