12 celebrities who gave up major roles, from Zendaya to Zooey Deschanel

SOMETIMES the stars align for celebrities when it comes to acting jobs, and other times landing a role is just too out of reach for a wide variety of reasons.

Here are 12 stars who gave up major roles, from Zendaya to Zooey Deschanel and more.

ZENDAYA

Aaliyah: the princess of R&B

Zendaya certainly isn’t starving for roles, so that may be why she felt comfortable walking away from the 2014 biopic Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B.

She was originally cast as Aaliyah, but dropped out of the film in June 2014, a month before Nickelodeon actress Alexandra Shipp was announced as the lead.

In a series of since-deleted videos, the Dune star revealed why she didn’t feel comfortable working on the Lifetime project.

“Let me explain something to you.

“The reason I chose not to do the Aaliyah movie had nothing to do with haters or people telling me I couldn’t do it, or that I wasn’t talented enough, or that I wasn’t black enough.

“It had absolutely nothing to do with it,” he said.

“The main reasons were that the production value was not there.”

He added that he tried to contact Aaliyah’s family for permission to play the late singer and received no response.

GILLIAN ANDERSON

12

Downton Abby and Game of Thrones

Apparently, The X-Files star Gillian Anderson takes who she works with very seriously, which is why she turned down the role of Cora in the hit British drama Downton Abby and a role in Game of Thrones.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about her decision to walk away from shows, she said: “My 18-year-old daughter can’t believe I would turn down Game Of Thrones or Downton, things she loves to watch.

“But if I’m going to spend that much time working on something, I’d rather work with a director like Martin Scorsese.”

She would later accept a role in another show based on the story, The Crown, playing the former Prime Minister of England, Margaret Thatcher.

CHRISTINA APPLICATION

12

Legally Blonde

In 2015, Christina Applegate revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she turned down the iconic role of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde.

“The script came to me and it was right after I finished, Married […with Children]and it was a blonde who in that first script did not win it but ends up going to Yale, or Harvard, I do not remember, “he revealed.

“I was afraid of repeating myself.”

He went on to say that turning down the job was probably not the best decision.

WILL SMITH

12

django unchained

During The Hollywood Reporter’s 2015 Actor Roundtable, Will Smith confirmed that he did indeed turn down the lead role in the 2012 Civil War-era action flick.

“It was about the creative direction of the story,” he revealed.

“To me, it’s the most perfect story you could wish for: a guy who learns to kill to get back his wife who has been taken as a slave.”

He added that he and the film’s director, Quentin Tarantino, could not agree on the overall plot of the story.

“I wanted to make the best love story that African-Americans have ever seen,” Smith shared.

The Men in Black actor also rejected The Matrix.

SANDRA BULLOCK

12

Matrix

It turns out that the producers had a hard time finding a star for The Matrix before giving it to Keanu Reeves.

In fact, they were so desperate that they sent the script to Sandra Bullock with the idea of ​​turning the main character, Neo, into a woman.

However, she also turned down the offer.

“It just wasn’t something for her at the time.

“So it didn’t really go anywhere,” producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told The Wrap in 2019.

The Wrap contacted Bullock following this revelation, who said through a representative that Reeves was definitely the best person for the role.

LIAM NEESON

12

james link

Liam Neeson revealed that he was being considered for the role of James Bond in a 2021 interview with James Corden.

However, his late wife, Natasha Richardson, said she would not marry him if he accepted the role.

It is unknown why he felt so strongly about this.

JOHN TRAVOLTA

12

Forrest Gump

It’s hard to imagine Forrest Gump being played by someone other than Tom Hanks, but it turns out that was almost a reality.

John Travolta was initially offered the lead role in the iconic film but turned it down for Pulp Fiction.

Of course, both films became huge hits and even earned Travolta and Hanks Academy Award nominations.

Hanks ended up taking home the Best Actor award.

In a 2007 interview with MTV, Travolta said that he had no regrets turning down the role.

“If I didn’t do something that Tom Hanks did, then I did something else that was just as interesting or fun.

“Or if I didn’t do something Richard Gere did, I did something just as well.

“But I feel good with some that I left because other careers were created,” he said.

DANISH CLAIRE

12

Titanic

Claire Danes acted alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in 1996’s Romeo + Juliet.

It turned out that he was being considered to pair up with DiCaprio again for Titanic, but he told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast that he “just didn’t have it.”

“And I could see he wasn’t sure, but he was like, ‘Fuck it, I have to do this,'” she recalled of DiCaprio’s initial hesitation to join Titanic.

“And I looked at it with disdain, and I totally understand why you’re doing it.

“And I’m not ready for that. And I think he really wasn’t ready for that.”

Of course, the role of Rose went to Kate Winslet and the film became one of the most successful of all time.

ZAC EFRON

12

Mercilessly

Zac Efron turned down the lead role in the 2011 remake of Footless, the musical that originally put Kevin Bacon’s name on the radar, because he wanted to branch out as an actor.

“I’m sure Footloose would have been a big challenge, but the actors I love and the actors who work really hard in this industry are always changing things up, trying out new genres, picking up new skills,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“That’s what will always attract me: the unknown.”

He eventually found himself back in the music genre when he landed a lead role in the 2017 musical drama film The Greatest Showman with Hugh Jackman.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO

12

American Psycho

Leonardo DiCaprio may have pulled a “YOLO” moment for Titanic, but he pushed the breaks after he had already signed on to star in the 2000 film American Psycho.

She never confirmed what exactly happened, but one of the film’s writers, Guinevere Turner, thinks she might have tea.

“My friend, who had just talked to Gloria Steinem, said that Gloria Steinem took Leonard DiCaprio to a Yankees game, I think, and said, ‘Please don’t do this movie.

“Coming out of Titanic, there’s a whole planet full of 13-year-old girls waiting to see what you do next, and this is going to be a movie that has horrible violence towards women,” she theorized to Vice in 2020.

Of course, this is just a rumor, but DiCaprio hasn’t denied it.

DREW BARRYMORE

12

He shouted

Child star turned award-winning actress and businesswoman, Drew Barrymore, turned down a lead role in Scream, opting to play the murdered girl at the beginning of the film.

Why? She wanted to make a statement.

“In the horror movie genre, the thing that bothers me the most is that I always knew the main character was going to fight at the end, but he was going to crack and make it,” he told Hot Ones host Sean Evans in 2020. .

“What I wanted to do is take that comfort zone out of myself.

“I asked if I could be Casey Becker to establish that this rule does not apply to this film.”

ZOOEY DESCHANEL

12

The office

Zooey Deschanel was set to play a small character in The Office, but when she got the script for New Girl, she knew she was something special.

She explained on iHeartRadio’s Welcome to Our Show in January that she thought the opportunity to play a lead role on New Girl would be a better career move than having a “little story arc” on The Office, despite how popular the show was.